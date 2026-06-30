Outcomes Matter Innovations (OMI) Welcomes Healthcare Industry Leader Steve Wiggins as Board Observer

JERSEY CITY, N.J. , June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcomes Matter Innovations (OMI), a leading healthcare technology company advancing value‑based specialty care, today announced that Steve Wiggins, a nationally recognized healthcare entrepreneur and investor, has joined the company as a Board Observer.

Steve Wiggins

Wiggins brings more than three decades of experience founding, scaling, and advising some of the most influential healthcare organizations in the United States. He has been instrumental in shaping modern managed care and healthcare innovation, having founded companies including Oxford Health Plans, HealthMarket, Remedy Partners, and more recently, Oxbridge Health and Opennetworks.org. He has also served two U.S. Presidents in Healthcare Advisory Roles and has an informed perspective on broader issues facing the nation's healthcare system.

As a Board Observer, Wiggins will provide strategic insight and guidance as OMI continues to expand its footprint across provider and payor organizations. His experience building high‑growth healthcare companies and navigating complex payment and delivery models will support OMI's mission to bring real‑time clinical and financial alignment to specialty care.

"Steve is a nationally recognized innovator in healthcare," said Dr. Andrew Pecora, CEO of OMI. "His leadership, vision, and deep understanding of how care is delivered and financed will be invaluable as we scale our technology and partnerships. We are thrilled to have him involved at this stage of our growth."

Wiggins' background spans health insurance, value‑based care, specialty care management, and healthcare technology—areas directly aligned with OMI's work to improve outcomes and reduce unnecessary variation in high‑cost clinical areas such as oncology, ophthalmology, and chronic disease management.

"OMI is solving one of the most important challenges in healthcare: how to deliver predictable, evidence‑aligned, affordable specialty care at scale," said Wiggins. "I'm excited to support the team as they bring a new level of transparency, accountability, and performance to providers and payors nationwide."

OMI's platform enables real‑time clinical pathway decision-making, cost modeling, and performance analytics, helping organizations succeed in value‑based care, while improving patient outcomes. The company continues to expand its partnerships with health systems, specialty practices, and national payors.

About Outcomes Matter Innovations

Outcomes Matter Innovations, LLC (OMI) is a New Jersey-based company focused on supplying specialty physicians with real-time decision support technology at the point of care combined with a novel reimbursement model to enable high value specialty care programs intended to maintain or improve clinical quality outcomes and significantly reduce cost of care.

Founded in 2018, OMI is expanding nationally, working with multiple and varied specialty physicians to develop clinical treatment pathways to embed in its technology for conditions which have a high total cost of care and high-variability in cost to improve clinical outcomes and significantly reduce unnecessary care variation and total cost of care.

Contact:

Alison Brown

860-965-9009

[email protected]

SOURCE Outcomes Matter Innovations, LLC