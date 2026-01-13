OMI Appoints Christopher Windham, MD, as Executive Chief Operating Officer and Chief Clinical Officer

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OMI today announced the appointment of Christopher Windham, MD, as Executive Chief Operating Officer and Chief Clinical Officer, where he will lead clinical strategy and operations as the company continues to grow its high value specialty care platform.

Dr. Windham is a surgical oncologist having completed research and clinical fellowships at MD Anderson Cancer Center and Moffitt Cancer Center. He holds a Master of Healthcare Management from Harvard University and a Master of Population Health Management from Johns Hopkins University. He brings extensive experience building and operating specialty and value-based care programs in partnership with health systems and health plans.

Previously, Dr. Windham held executive leadership roles at Lumeris, Catholic Health Physician Partners, and Cone Health, where he focused on care transformation, physician engagement, and operational execution within complex multi-specialty environments.

In his role at OMI, Dr. Windham will oversee clinical and operational execution, with responsibility for scaling OMI's high value specialty care model across provider and payer partners. He will own key relationships with physician practices, health systems, and health plan customers, supporting partner onboarding, program deployment, and consistent execution as OMI grows.

"Chris brings deep clinical expertise and a proven ability to build strong provider and customer partnerships," said Dr. Andrew Pecora, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OMI. "As we scale OMI, his leadership will be critical to delivering consistent execution and supporting our continued growth."

Dr. Windham joining OMI is another important step forward for OMI's continued growth and success. His experience and knowledge of the market will help drive the business forward in a positive way.

About Outcomes Matter Innovations

Outcomes Matter Innovations, LLC (OMI) is a New Jersey-based company focused on supplying specialty physicians with real-time decision support technology at the point of care combined with a novel reimbursement model to enable high value specialty care programs intended to maintain or improve clinical quality outcomes and significantly reduce cost of care.

Founded in 2018, OMI is expanding nationally, working with multiple and varied specialty physicians to develop clinical treatment pathways to embed in its technology for conditions which have a high total cost of care and high-variability in cost to improve clinical outcomes and significantly reduce unnecessary care variation and total cost of care.

Contact:

Alison Brown

860-965-9009

[email protected]

