Outcomes Matter Innovations Names Healthcare Entrepreneur Joseph H. Davi as Board Observer

Veteran healthcare executive, investor, and founder brings deep expertise in healthcare technology, revenue cycle management, and strategic growth

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcomes Matter Innovations (OMI),a leading healthcare technology company advancing value based specialty care, today announced that Joseph H. Davi, a highly accomplished healthcare executive, entrepreneur, and investor, has joined the company as a Board Observer.

Joe Davi

Davi brings more than 25 years of healthcare leadership experience spanning healthcare technology, revenue cycle management, private equity, corporate finance, and business growth. As Board Observer, he will provide strategic guidance to OMI's leadership team as the company continues to expand its impact across the healthcare ecosystem.

"Joe's track record of building and scaling successful healthcare companies makes him an invaluable addition to the OMI team ," said Dr. Andrew Pecora, CEO & Chairman of OMI. "His unique combination of operational excellence, healthcare technology expertise, financial acumen, and investment experience will help accelerate our mission to deliver innovative solutions that improve outcomes and make care more affordable for patients, providers, and payors."

Davi is the founder and CEO of Med-Metrix, a privately held healthcare technology and outsourcing company serving healthcare providers nationwide. Since founding the company in 2011, he has accelerated its growth into an industry-leading organization that combines advanced technology with a workforce of more than 5,000 professionals to help health systems improve financial performance and strengthen their ability to serve their communities.

Prior to launching Med-Metrix, Davi founded Cobblestone Capital Associates, a private equity firm focused on healthcare and growth-oriented investments. Throughout his career, he has served as an investor and board member for numerous acquisitions and portfolio companies, providing strategic oversight and guidance during periods of significant expansion and transformation.

Davi also co-founded MD-X Solutions, a revenue cycle management company that was recognized by Deloitte as one of the 100 fastest-growing technology companies in North America before its acquisition by MedAssets. Following the acquisition, he served as President of MedAssets' Revenue Cycle Services division, overseeing initiatives that helped healthcare organizations enhance operational and financial performance.

"OMI is addressing critical challenges in healthcare with an innovative and outcomes-focused approach," said Davi. "I am honored to join the organization as a Board Observer and look forward to supporting the team as it continues to develop solutions that create measurable value for healthcare providers and the patients they serve."

Through his extensive experience as a founder, operator, investor, and board leader, Davi brings valuable insights into healthcare innovation, scaling technology-enabled services, strategic partnerships, and sustainable growth—expertise that will help support OMI's next chapter of expansion and impact.

About Outcomes Matter Innovations

Outcomes Matter Innovations, LLC (OMI) is a New Jersey-based company focused on supplying specialty physicians with real-time decision support technology at the point of care combined with a novel reimbursement model to enable high value specialty care programs intended to maintain or improve clinical quality outcomes and significantly reduce cost of care.

Founded in 2018, OMI is expanding nationally, working with multiple and varied specialty physicians to develop clinical treatment pathways to embed in its technology for conditions which have a high total cost of care and high-variability in cost to improve clinical outcomes and significantly reduce unnecessary care variation and total cost of care.

Media Contact:

Alison Brown

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SOURCE Outcomes Matter Innovations, LLC