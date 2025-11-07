Outcomes Rocket and Censinet Announce Exclusive AI-Focused Healthcare Series from AI Med 2025

Healthcare's most forward-thinking voices come together in a new collaborative series recorded at AI Med 2025.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcomes Rocket and Censinet today announced the AI Med 2025 Insights Series, a special podcast program recorded live at the AI Med 2025 Conference . Co-hosted by Saul Marquez, CEO of Outcomes Rocket, and Ed Gaudet, CEO of Censinet and host of Risk Never Sleeps, the series will bring together some of healthcare's sharpest minds to explore the evolving role of artificial intelligence in clinical practice, operations, and patient trust.

Over the course of 20+ fast-moving sessions, Marquez and Gaudet sit down with healthcare executives, clinicians, and innovators with real stories to share their experiences with leveraging AI in healthcare. Each 20-minute exchange offers an honest look at how technology is changing care delivery and the business of healthcare, what challenges remain, and how organizations are keeping humanity at the center.

"We wanted to capture the energy and intelligence of AI Med and turn it into something lasting." said Saul Marquez, CEO of Outcomes Rocket. "There's no shortage of opinions about AI, but there's a shortage of truth. Our goal is to capture the unfiltered voices driving real-world change and make those insights accessible to healthcare leaders everywhere."

Audio episodes from the AI Med 2025 Insights Series will start to be released shortly after the event ends on November 12, 2025. You can find the episodes in the podcasts section of outcomesrocket.com .

About Outcomes Rocket:

Outcomes Rocket is a full-service healthcare growth and marketing agency that lives and breathes healthcare marketing. Our mission is to deliver innovation, acceleration, growth, and "super-connection" by leveraging deep industry relationships across payers, providers, employers, and government. We provide a comprehensive suite of marketing services—including strategy, creative, digital, media, and public relations—to help healthcare organizations achieve measurable results.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, we're focused on serving healthcare brands across the U.S. and Europe, helping them drive meaningful outcomes through insight-driven marketing and communication strategies. Learn more at outcomesrocket.com .

About Censinet

Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry's first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOps™ delivers total automation across all third-party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Learn more at censinet.com.

Media Contacts

For Outcomes Rocket

Chloe Pham

858-704-6096

[email protected]

For Censinet

Mark Gaudet

[email protected]

