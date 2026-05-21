Outcomes4Me Acquires Geno.Me and Realyze Intelligence, Names UPMC Hillman Cancer Center CIO as Strategic Advisor, to Expedite AI-driven Cancer Care and Clinical Trial Access

BOSTON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcomes4Me Inc., the leading direct-to-patient health technology company leveraging AI to revolutionize cancer care, today announced it has completed its acquisitions of two innovative platforms: Geno.Me, a platform that bridges the gap between patient data and researchers, and Realyze Intelligence, an AI clinical trial matching platform integrated into clinical workflows, initially developed at UPMC.

These technologies, combined with Outcomes4Me's existing patient empowerment capabilities, will further support the company's work to help patients with cancer gain access to the latest, evidence-based and personalized treatment options and clinical trials. As the first direct-to-patient platform to integrate with the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®), a relationship that dates to 2019, Outcomes4Me has demonstrated how putting patients at the center of their care decisions through access to the latest science-backed guidance, without fees or gatekeepers, improves the oncology patient experience.

Through integrations with major electronic health record (EHR) systems including Epic, Cerner, and Meditech, Milwaukee-based Geno.Me allows patients to immediately access their health data and share it securely for research or other clinical purposes. Realyze Intelligence, which has been developed with input from several NCI-Accredited Cancer Centers, uses AI to abstract data from medical records into structured, oncology-specific clinical data models, which can identify relevant clinical trial cohorts in seconds. Realyze Intelligence's technology accelerates innovation, drives cost efficiencies, and helps patients pursue the latest treatment options.

Outcomes4Me also announced that Scot Stevens, Chief Information Officer at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, has joined the company as a Strategic Advisor. Stevens brings expertise in health information technology and cancer care delivery, and his firsthand experience working closely with Realyze Intelligence in its early stages positions him as a uniquely valuable voice as Outcomes4Me integrates the platform into its broader patient-facing ecosystem.

"The intersection of clinical research and direct patient care has long been both a technological priority and a challenge, I am optimistic that AI-powered clinical trial matching can close the gap between patients and potentially life-changing research opportunities," said Scot Stevens, CIO of UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and Strategic Advisor to Outcomes4Me. "We have long focused on getting the right patients into the right clinical trials faster, at scale."

"Together, Geno.Me and Realyze Intelligence's unique ability to enable immediate medical records access and abstraction that aligns with our structured clinical data models, along with rapid clinical trial matching, supercharges our ability to support patients living with cancer," said Maya R. Said, Sc.D., Founder and CEO of Outcomes4Me. "It also deepens our ability to help our commercial partners with both clinical trial recruitment and better understanding the patient experience through access to real-world evidence. By merging these technologies with our own, and welcoming Scot Stevens as a Strategic Advisor, we are building upon a foundation we've spent years establishing, putting more than 400,000 cancer patients at the center of their own care, armed with the same evidence and guidance their oncologists rely on, and now the most sophisticated AI-powered clinical trial matching available anywhere."

"I started Geno.Me because I recognized the lack of diversity and representation in clinical research," said Britt Gottschalk, Founder of Geno.Me. "I believe all patients deserve immediate access to their own data and should choose how that data is securely utilized. Now, Outcomes4Me's rich community of hundreds of thousands of patients can benefit from Geno.Me's powerful platform to support both their own health and treatment, while also contributing to important research in oncology."

"Realyze Intelligence was created to address one of the most significant gaps in clinical research: patients are often unaware of relevant clinical trial opportunities, while trial sponsors struggle to identify patient populations that meet increasingly complex inclusion and exclusion criteria. We have fundamentally reimagined clinical trial matching at scale by embedding it directly into clinical workflows in a way that accelerates research, reduces costs, and improves patient outcomes," said Gilan El Saadawi, MD, PhD, Co-founder of Realyze Intelligence. "The combination of Realyze's AI-powered clinical trial matching capabilities with a trusted, consumer-focused platform like Outcomes4Me, already relied upon by patients navigating their diagnoses and exploring treatment options, has the potential to be truly transformative for the future of precision medicine and patient access to care."

With these acquisitions and the addition of Scot Stevens as Strategic Advisor, Outcomes4Me is building the most comprehensive direct-to-patient cancer care platform in the world, one that gives every patient access to the same cutting-edge guidance, clinical trials, and personalized support once available only to the few.

About Outcomes4Me

Named to TIME's Best Inventions of 2025 and recognized as a Fast Company World Changing Idea, Outcomes4Me is the leading direct-to-patient platform for cancer care, supporting more than 400,000 patients from diagnosis through every stage of treatment. Its AI-driven platform integrates clinical guidelines, genomics, clinical trial matching, and symptom tracking to help patients make informed, confident decisions about their care, without fees or gatekeepers. With 7 of the top 10 oncology pharmaceutical companies as customers, Outcomes4Me generates unique, at-scale proprietary datasets and insights that accelerate innovation in cancer care, helping bring better treatments to more patients, faster. For more information, visit www.outcomes4me.com.

SOURCE Outcomes4Me Inc.