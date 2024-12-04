Outcomes4Me and CURE® Media Group Partner to Accelerate Patient Access to Innovative Cancer Therapies

Exclusive collaboration empowers patients with cancer through access to evidence-based and informative resources that provide guidance at every stage of the care continuum

BOSTON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcomes4Me Inc., the developer of the first and only direct-to-patient, AI-driven, personalized, and evidence-based cancer platform, and CURE® Media Group, the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to cancer updates, research, and education that reaches over 1 million patients, survivors, and caregivers, announced today that they have entered into an exclusive collaboration agreement to leverage their proprietary platforms to help more patients with cancer connect with the latest treatment innovation that is relevant to their specific diagnosis.

Outcomes4Me's evidence-based technology platform, powered by its integration with the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®), and engaged patient community of over 200,000 patients with cancer, coupled with the quality content and events that CURE® Media Group produces, establishes a first-of-its-kind collaboration. Together, Outcomes4Me and CURE® Media Group are now able to reach new patient audiences and expedite access to critical treatment options and personalized, relevant content.

"Our patient members are already likely familiar with CURE® Media Group, perhaps reading the latest issue of CURE Today in their oncologist's waiting room, or attending a CURE®-facilitated patient event," said Maya R. Said, Sc.D., Founder and CEO of Outcomes4Me. "Now, we have the ability to provide access to the full archive of CURE® content to our patient community, sharing relevant and personalized resources, and we can also now access the CURE® patient community to rapidly disseminate the latest treatment innovation, benefiting our life sciences customers and also–most importantly–saving lives globally."

"We're proud of the patient audience we've built and the credibility and goodwill CURE® has fostered among patients with cancer and their loved ones," said Robert Goldsmith, SVP of Corporate Development at MJH Life Sciences®, the parent company of CURE® Media Group. "Through our collaboration with Outcomes4Me, we're building upon the rich heritage of our publishing and events businesses and joining forces with an innovative healthcare technology company. This collaboration increases the targeted, digital footprint of our patient-facing content and creates shared value for Outcomes4Me and CURE®'s joint, and standalone, pharmaceutical and diagnostic company customers."

Under the terms of the agreement, Outcomes4Me will now have exclusive rights to distribute CURE® Media Group's content on its platform. Additionally, both Outcomes4Me and CURE® Media Group will have mutually exclusive rights to commercialize their marketing offerings and solutions to life sciences companies across both platforms.

In recognition of this collaboration, Outcomes4Me and CURE® Media Group will host a joint reception on December 11, 2024 at 9:00 p.m. at the 1Watson Rooftop Bar in San Antonio, Texas. To attend, complete the registration form: https://outcomes4me.com/cure_reception/.

About Outcomes4Me

Named a 2024 Fast Company World Changing Idea, Outcomes4Me is the first and only end-to-end, AI-driven patient empowerment platform that helps patients with cancer take a proactive approach to their care from diagnosis throughout every stage of life and care. Through its patented technology, the company is on a mission to democratize healthcare by providing personalized, real-time, evidence-based information and resources to patients with cancer to address their clinical and emotional needs, ensuring they can effectively navigate through their disease and improve their outcomes. In doing so, Outcomes4Me is working to promote health equity by generating deeper insights that improve care, and accelerating research and access to innovation. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Outcomes4Me is a woman-led company of seasoned healthcare, oncology, pharmaceutical, consumer and technology veterans. For more information, visit www.outcomes4me.com.

About CURE® Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. CURE has become the most widely distributed and read consumer publication in the United States for patients with cancer, survivors and their caregivers. The platform includes its industry-leading website curetoday.com; innovative video programs; a series of educational and inspirational events; and CURE magazine, which reaches more than 1 million readers. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

