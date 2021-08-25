Outcomes4Me Incorporates NCCN Guidelines® Update into Mobile App for Breast Cancer Patients

BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcomes4Me Inc. today announced it has updated its mobile app to include the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) for Breast Cancer V.6.2021 released last week. The app serves as a digital health partner that proactively delivers timely information of value to empower patients to take more control of their care. The update includes new treatment options for early-stage breast cancer, based on the recent FDA approval of the immunotherapy pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck) and recently published results from the OlympiA trial with the PARP inhibitor olaparib (Lynparza, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP).

Outcomes4Me Inc. and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) formed a collaboration in October 2019 to integrate the NCCN Guidelines® for Breast Cancer into the Outcomes4Me mobile application. The collaboration leverages Outcomes4Me's personalized platform to enable millions of breast cancer patients worldwide to have access to up-to-date, evidence-based information on treatment options in a patient-friendly design and language.

About Outcomes4Me

Outcomes4Me is on a mission to improve health outcomes by empowering patients with understandable, relevant and evidence-based information. Outcomes4Me has developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered patient empowerment platform for shared decision-making between patients and providers. The platform harnesses regulatory-grade, real-world data and patient experiences to generate deeper insights that improve care, accelerate research and achieve better outcomes. Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Outcomes4Me is a woman-led company comprised of seasoned healthcare, oncology, pharmaceutical, consumer and technology veterans. For more information, visit www.outcomes4me.com.

Media Contact:

Joshua Milne

617-501-1620

[email protected]

SOURCE Outcomes4Me

Related Links

http://www.outcomes4me.com

