Outcomes4Me Named Finalist in the Health Products Category of Fast Company's 2024 World Changing Ideas Awards

This distinguished award comes on the heels of several other award wins for Outcomes4Me and its innovative cancer navigation platform

BOSTON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcomes4Me Inc. announced today that it has been honored on the 2024 Fast Company World Changing Ideas list in the Health Products category.

Outcomes4Me, the first and only end-to-end, actionable cancer platform, is recognized for its evidence-based, personalized patient navigation platform that uses AI and machine learning to help cancer patients navigate their care and improve their health outcomes. The platform's goal is to ensure all patients can act upon the latest science that could affect their care and solve for their broader needs as they navigate their diagnosis. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters selected Outcomes4Me from a pool of more than 1,300 entries across climate, social justice, wellness, politics, technology, corporate social responsibility, and more.

"In this exciting age of precision oncology, it is imperative that every patient has access to the innovation that could save their lives. Today, that is unfortunately not the reality for most patients globally," said Maya R. Said, Sc.D., Founder and CEO of Outcomes4Me. "We believe that patients must be at the center of this revolution and have seen first-hand how our direct-to-patient, AI-driven technology can change the trajectory of patient care at scale. We are honored to be recognized as a Fast Company World Changing Idea and believe that we can change the world in partnership with patients. We will continue to pursue our ultimate quest of ending cancer as we know it."

This latest distinction from Fast Company follows several other honors for Outcomes4Me in 2024. Recent recognition includes:

About Outcomes4Me

Outcomes4Me is the first and only end-to-end, AI-driven patient empowerment platform that helps cancer patients take a proactive approach to their care from diagnosis throughout every stage of life and care. The company is on a mission to democratize healthcare by providing personalized, real-time, evidence-based information and resources to cancer patients to address their clinical and emotional needs, ensuring they can effectively navigate through their disease and improve their outcomes. In doing so, Outcomes4Me is working to promote health equity by generating deeper insights that improve care, and accelerating research and access to innovation. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Outcomes4Me is a woman-led company of seasoned healthcare, oncology, pharmaceutical, consumer and technology veterans. For more information, visit www.outcomes4me.com .

SOURCE Outcomes4Me Inc.