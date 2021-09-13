Outdated décor or bad plumbing could mean it's time to consider a bathroom remodel

"Real estate websites have advised for years that remodeling your bathroom before you put your home on the market will provide you with a great return on your investment," said Brent Harpole, co-owner of Champion Plumbing. "But there are other times when you should consider making upgrades to your bathroom."

The following situations may call for a remodel:

The décor is outdated or non-functional. If a bathroom still sports mustard yellow walls or faucet handles that saw their better days in the 1970s, a coat of paint or new fixtures could be needed. Consulting a DIY magazine or television show on the latest trends in home décor will help homeowners decide on a more modern design. There is obvious damage. Leaks, damage from leaky or rusty pipes, cracked tiles or broken fixtures are signs the plumbing is due for an upgrade. Some cosmetic damage can be easily fixed by the homeowner, but those who are unsure how to fix leaks or replace pipes should call a professional plumber to make the upgrades. Outdated layout. Many older homes were designed homes were designed or built when a bathroom was an afterthought. Cramped spaces and lack of storage are both reasons many homeowners consider restructuring the room's layout. An aging parent lives in the home. Many families are now caring for aging parents or other loved ones and must remodel their living areas to meet the special needs of older residents. The bathroom is no exception. Adding a walk-in tub/shower, lighting sensors and making the bathroom wheelchair accessible — complete with wider doors and lower cabinets — are all updates that should be considered when caring for an older family member. The bathroom needs to be eco-friendly or more economical. Not only do leaking pipes cause further damage, they also drive up water costs. Whether the goal is to be more economical or more eco-friendly, a remodel that includes water-reducing faucet heads and toilets, energy-efficient lighting or exhaust fans, or sustainable flooring and cabinetry can help residents save money and protect Mother Earth.

Harpole said that bathroom renovations yield the biggest ROI to increasing a home's resale value. Zillow, one of the nation's leading online real estate information websites, estimates that the average homeowner sees a $1.71 increase in home value for every $1 spent on minor bathroom changes.

"A newly remodeled bathroom could improve your quality of life in addition to increasing your home's value," he said. "Sometimes after a long day or a long hike, there is nothing better than taking a hot shower or bath. Having a comfortable bathroom that fits your needs and doesn't break the bank makes it easier to relax."

For more information about Champion Plumbing's bath remodel options, call (405) 889-1318 or visit https://www.callthechamps.com.

About Champion Plumbing

Started in 2015, Champion Plumbing is led by the husband-and-wife duo of Leslie and Brent Harpole. Champion provides plumbing and water quality services to the residents of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and surrounding areas. The team specializes in water heater services, drain cleaning, garbage disposals, water filtration systems and backflow repair. The company is dedicated to giving back to the local community in addition to helping them with their plumbing needs. Contact them at 405-504-3649 or visit https://www.callthechamps.com.

