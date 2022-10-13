Outdated Hiring Processes and Technology Are Preventing Organizations From Filling Jobs, New Symphony Talent Research Shows

Symphony Talent survey of HR, recruiters, and hiring managers reveals frustration with hiring technologies, especially when used in a patchwork of solutions to find, attract, and hire people with the right skills.

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Talent , the change-proof integrated recruitment marketing platform and creative services built for efficiency, today released research of hundreds of talent acquisition professionals and leaders that reveals pressing concerns over the threat of recession, the inability to find people who are qualified with the right skills, and a lack of confidence in hiring technology.

The study, conducted by a third-party research firm on behalf of Symphony Talent, revealed that the Great Resignation was not as much of a concern as many might think given all the ink the topic garnered in the past year. Hiring teams say the technologies they use to find, attract, and hire workers are hindering more than helping because they are used in a patchwork, making it impossible to diagnose why they can't fill jobs fast enough or find qualified candidates.

"Survey respondents overwhelmingly are looking for advanced technology that will give them better visibility across every touch point that a candidate has with a brand in the hiring process so they can outpace the companies competing for the same talent," said Kermit Randa, CEO of Symphony Talent. "What is surprising is that despite all the investment that HR is making in talent acquisition solutions, hiring teams feel like they are falling behind and need to up their game to adapt to constantly changing market factors."

The survey included over 300 talent acquisition practitioners and leaders in healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and financial services, with the findings having a 5.6% margin of error at a 95% confidence level.

Some research highlights include:

The lack of skilled candidates (35%) and old processes and ineffective technologies hindering recruitment (33%) were the top two concerns, followed by creating a human connection with candidates (30.6%).

92% of respondents said they would "value combining talent/employee technology with creative services to bring to life [their] job advertising, branding efforts, and candidate outreach."

Difficulty communicating with candidates (40%) and candidates "ghosting" or losing interest in the process (38%) were the top two challenges, and the leading internal challenges were sudden shifts in hiring priorities (40%) and communication among hiring colleagues (40%).

