Outdoo AI Ranked #1 for Satisfaction in G2's AI Sales Roleplay Tools Category

Outdoo AI earns the top satisfaction position in G2's AI Sales Roleplay Tools category, reinforcing its role as a trusted AI roleplay and coaching platform for customer-facing teams.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoo, the AI roleplay and coaching platform for customer-facing teams, today announced that it has been ranked #1 for satisfaction in G2's AI Sales Roleplay Tools category.

The recognition highlights Outdoo AI's growing momentum as revenue, customer success, support, onboarding, and field teams look for more effective ways to prepare teams for real customer conversations. As organizations move beyond one-time training programs, AI roleplay is becoming a repeatable way to improve readiness, coaching consistency, and performance in high-stakes customer interactions.

Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and global customer-facing teams including Globe Life, CMC, Sage, Wolters Kluwer, Keller Williams, Qure.ai, RAIN Group, Tensar, Providesure, and Sigvaris Group, Outdoo helps organizations strengthen how teams practice, execute, and improve across sales, customer success, support, onboarding, and frontline operations. Across industries, teams use Outdoo to improve real-world execution, strengthen coaching consistency, and build readiness and enablement programs tied to measurable business outcomes.

"Customer-facing teams are under pressure to perform with clarity and consistency in every conversation," said Snehal Nimje, Co-founder and CEO of Outdoo AI. "Being ranked #1 for satisfaction in G2's AI Sales Roleplay Tools category is a meaningful validation of the outcomes our customers are seeing. Teams do not just need more training. They need a system that helps people practice, execute, improve, and build real readiness."

G2's AI Sales Roleplay Tools category includes platforms that help teams conduct realistic sales conversations, customize roleplay scenarios, automate scoring, generate coaching feedback, and track performance over time. Outdoo AI helps teams create real-world roleplays from playbooks, calls, CRM context, battlecards, and customer scenarios, then practice through adaptive AI simulations, multi-persona roleplays, and video-based experiences.

Outdoo AI is also among the most-reviewed platforms in the AI Sales Roleplay Tools category, with 105+ category reviews, giving buyers a broader base of verified customer feedback when evaluating AI roleplay and coaching platforms.

Unlike tools that stop at practice, Outdoo connects roleplay to real-world execution through a closed-loop coaching model: Practice, Execute, Validate, and Reinforce. Reps prepare through realistic AI roleplays, live conversations are evaluated using consistent scorecards, managers get visibility into readiness and skill progression, and gaps found in real conversations can be turned into targeted coaching and micro-learning.

"AI roleplay is becoming the operating layer for readiness," said Sachin Sinha, Co-founder and CRO of Outdoo AI. "The value is not just helping a rep rehearse a pitch. It is helping teams define what good looks like, measure performance consistently, and improve behavior before high-stakes customer conversations happen."

Outdoo's 2026 AI Roleplay and Customer-Facing Readiness Report, based on insights from more than 15,000 simulated customer-facing conversations, found that teams often understand concepts during training but struggle to reproduce those skills when conversations become fast-moving, emotionally charged, or unpredictable. The report highlights AI roleplay as a safe, repeatable, and measurable way to close the gap between training and real-world customer execution.

Customer results show how Outdoo turns readiness into measurable business impact. At Globe Life, Outdoo helped teams improve objection handling by 28%, increase agent practice by 3.7x, and save managers 40+ hours of coaching time per month. With Outdoo, Globe Life was able to scale realistic practice across key conversation types, simulate different caller personas, give agents instant feedback, and help managers focus coaching time where it mattered most.

As AI roleplay becomes a core part of customer-facing readiness, Outdoo is helping organizations move from occasional training to continuous performance improvement. By combining realistic practice, real-call analysis, personalized coaching, and structured reinforcement, Outdoo gives teams a repeatable way to prepare for the conversations that matter most.

Learn more about Outdoo AI: www.outdoo.ai

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SOURCE Outdoo AI