Outdoor Adventure Connection Launches, Ushering in a New Era of Modern Exploring

The first of its kind in the market, OutdoorAdventure.pro is a new digital marketplace that connects outdoor enthusiasts with outdoor adventure service providers for unforgettable outdoor experiences.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the aftermath of a global pandemic, outdoor adventure participation levels are at a record high. According to the Outdoor Industry Association, more than half (54%) of Americans ages 6 and over participated in at least one outdoor activity in 2021, and the outdoor recreation participant base grew by 2.2% in 2021 to 164.2M participants.

The Outdoor Adventure Connection is an online digital marketplace that connects outdoor enthusiasts with outdoor adventure service providers to plan any outdoor experience. The first and only online directory of its kind, Outdoor Adventure Connection features more than 4,000 service providers offering every conceivable outdoor experience in more than 150 categories including camping, kayaking, climbing, fishing, ziplining and more.

As this trend of people seeking outdoor experiences continues, the Outdoor Adventure Connection at OutdoorAdventures.pro was launched to help novice and experienced explorers find new or familiar outdoor activities to experience.

While large travel sites appeal to vast audiences with broad interests, Outdoor Adventure Connection focuses exclusively on the interests of adventurers, explorers, and outdoor enthusiasts. Users of Outdoor Adventure Connection will find a one-stop shop where they can search for any adventure by type or location regardless of their experience or skill level to plan the perfect family trip, romantic getaway, or solo escape.

For outdoor adventure providers, the platform provides a suite of marketing tools

and audience to promote their services and demonstrate their expertise to grow their business. Because many providers are sole proprietors with limited marketing budgets and expertise, the Outdoor Adventure Connection equips them with an affordable and easy way to uniquely connect with customers.

Ushering in a new era of modern exploring — Outdoor Adventure Connection makes finding a memorable outdoor experience possible in three seamless steps.

Search outdoor adventure pros by specialty or location. Compare outdoor adventure pros by service category, read customer reviews, and explore the full profiles of each member on the website. Connect with an outdoor adventure pro for more information or to book the next adventure!

As society continues to get outside to enjoy the beauty and health benefits of the great outdoors, there's no shortage of things for them to do. The Outdoor Adventure Connection supports this movement by increasing consumer awareness of the variety of outdoor activity opportunities and by providing the outdoor adventure entrepreneur with tools to help them make a successful living through their love of the outdoors.

To learn more about Outdoor Adventure Connection, please visit: https://www.outdooradventures.pro/ or email [email protected].

