Outdoor Afro, Inc. and REI Co-op debut three new adventure travel trips and a new gear collection

New hiking and paddling experiences informed by Black outdoor enthusiast insights and that celebrate Black joy in nature.

OAKLAND, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor Afro, Inc. and REI Co-op are announcing a collaboration for three new fully-guided trip offerings that will operate July through October in New River Gorge National Park, Shenandoah National Park and surrounding regions. Each experience is a four-day guided trip that celebrates Black joy by amplifying belonging, togetherness, and connection with nature.

With itineraries informed by Black outdoor enthusiasts, these small group experiences will be co-guided by Outdoor Afro, Inc. and REI Co-op guides, and were designed with a focus on Black history and culture, past and present. The trips are open to everyone from outdoor enthusiasts and those who are outdoor curious, with adventure-based activities and education about nature and Black history of each region.

"As a longstanding partner of REI Co-op, I am thrilled to expand our collaboration by bringing multi-day guided experiences," said Rue Mapp, founder, and CEO of Outdoor Afro Inc. "This collaboration is meant to bring an unforgettable experience through thoughtfully curated itineraries so there is something for everyone. Whether you're looking for a fun family camping adventure, hiking, and kayaking, or a lodge-based experience filled with adventure and historical tours in D.C., you'll have the opportunity to explore, reconnect, and enjoy rich cultural experiences celebrating Black joy in nature."

New multi-day experiences are available to book now:

Shenandoah Hike and Camp Adventure by Outdoor Afro, Inc.: a four-day "moderately active" trip priced at $2,799. Guests will immerse themselves with the enchanting landscape of Shenandoah National Park by kayaking the tranquil Shenandoah River, hiking to the iconic pinnacle of Old Rag, through Big Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary, and to the park's highest point, Hawksbill Summit; exploring the waterfalls in Whiteoak Canyon; and unwinding at a local vineyard complete with a tour, tasting and dinner.

New River Gorge Epic Family Camping Getaway by Outdoor Afro, Inc.: a four-day "easy active" family-friendly camping getaway priced at $2,499 that is perfect for families with children aged eight years and older, parents and grandparents alike. Guests will explore the country's newest national park, New River Gorge, through hiking, beginner-friendly whitewater rafting, and a canopy level ropes course. Evenings are spent at a cozy campground complete with rustic charm and comforts such as oversized tents, plush sleeping pads, chef-inspired meals and conveniences of hot showers and flushing toilets.

Shenandoah and DC Hike and Kayak – Lodge-based-by Outdoor Afro, Inc.: a four-day "easy active" trip priced at $1,799. Starting and ending in Washington D.C, travelers will kayak and hike while camping at Shenandoah National Park. Beginning in historic Old Town Alexandria, guests will learn about Black history and culture, kayak the Potomac, and hike in Shenandoah Valley and the national park to sweeping views, stunning waterfalls, and the countryside. Highlights also include a local speaker who reflects on the region's divided history and a tour and tasting at a Black-owned vineyard.

"We're excited to bring these new trips to life with Outdoor Afro, Inc." says Justin Wood, REI director of Experiences. "The Outdoor Afro, Inc. team has thoughtfully considered every detail to deliver a meaningful and truly authentic experience for guests, from the food to the activities to the focus on Black history and culture, past and present, in the places we explore. These are memory-making trips, sure to last a lifetime."

Each trip has been inspired by Rue Mapp and the Outdoor Afro and REI Co-op communities. Low to no cost outdoor experiences are still available nationwide through the not-for-profit Outdoor Afro, Org.. REI members also receive discounts on additional classes, events and multiday trips .

Outdoor Afro, Inc. and REI Co-op have also released new spring products aimed to amplify Black joy in nature. This collection reimagines the comforts of camp by designing a line for everyone with inspiration from the Outdoor Afro community. Apparel and camp gear range from $89.95 to $99.95 and $29.94 to $399.95 respectively.

The new gear collection for spring features graphic prints by artist, Chelsea Alexander , founder of Sqwigl and known for her work with various global brands. Products include a special edition Skyward 4 Tent , camp sleep system featuring a Nature Nap 25 Zip-Up Comforter , and a Nature Nap Satin Pillow to reduce friction and breakage for natural hair. Also new for the season, the collaboration adds a new Outdoor Afro + REI Co-op Flash 22 Pack to help complement its apparel collaboration that also receives color updates for the season.

The collaboration's spring drop not only introduces the exclusive print, but also features new hues of Rialto Red, Blue Nightfall, Amber Spice, Dark Sand and Blue Aster throughout the men's and women's apparel. Like past apparel drops, the collection considers a wide range of body types, shapes, and sizes.

About Outdoor Afro, Inc.

Outdoor Afro, Inc. celebrates and inspires joy, connections and leadership in nature by designing, manufacturing and selling apparel and gear, and providing outdoor experiences informed by Black outdoor enthusiast insights. Not-for-profit partner, Outdoor Afro Org., celebrates and inspires Black connections and leadership in nature by offering free or low-cost outdoor education, recreation, and conservation opportunities in more than 30 states across the US.

About REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 23 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. If you can't visit one of our many stores , you can shop at REI.com , REI Outlet or the REI shopping app . Everyone is welcome to shop REI, but members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits . More than a retailer, REI is a purpose-driven and values-led company dedicated to enabling life outside for all.

