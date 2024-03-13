Outdoor Alliance celebrates 10 years of conservation wins achieved by uniting outdoor recreation voices

REI, Patagonia laud Outdoor Alliance's work unifying different

types of human-powered outdoor sports to protect public land.

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the last 10 years, Outdoor Alliance has helped people who recreate outside under their own power become a unified and powerful political force — one that has protected 40 million acres of land and secured $5.1 billion in funding for public lands and waters. Through its work, more than 100,000 people have organized and advocated for better land, water, and climate protection, management, and funding.

Today, Outdoor Alliance released its 10-year anniversary report and anniversary video, which looks back at the last decade of "conservation powered by outdoor recreation." It explores not just some of the biggest wins of the last decade, but how those were achieved — and it sets the stage for what this powerful and passionate political force can accomplish in the next decade.

"As a longtime partner, REI has witnessed Outdoor Alliance's exceptional ability to navigate the complex landscape of outdoor advocacy," said Taldi Harrison, Director of Community and Government Affairs for REI. "Their work, from passing major land protections to securing funding for the outdoors, has benefited the millions of Americans, including REI members, who get outside each year."

Outdoor Alliance's biggest achievement has been helping the outdoor recreation community speak with a single voice to garner greater power to advocate for the outdoors in Washington, D.C. A decade ago, political advocacy efforts were primarily carried out by sport. Hikers advocated around issues related to hiking, climbers for climbing, paddlers for paddling, etc. Outdoor Alliance was formed to represent the political interests of 10 distinct member groups representing all types of outdoor recreation. In 10 years, it has held more than 1,000 meetings with legislators and helped recreationists submit more than 626,000 letters and signatures in support of conservation- and recreation-focused legislation.

"Outdoor Alliance's impact in the world of outdoor policy and advocacy cannot be overstated," said Ryan Gellert, CEO of Patagonia. "Their team's collective expertise has shaped legislation to protect public lands and waters, and ensure equitable access to outdoor spaces."

The efforts of Outdoor Alliance and its constituent groups have resulted in land managers recognizing that outdoor recreation is one of the primary ways Americans come to know their public lands and develop a stewardship ethic. In response, its work has helped catalyze a shift in land-management agencies protecting more places for their recreation values — rather than for extraction or environmental reasons alone.

More information: www.outdooralliance.org.

About Outdoor Alliance

Outdoor Alliance is the only U.S. nonprofit that unites the voices of outdoor enthusiasts to conserve public lands. It is a coalition of 10 national advocacy organizations: American Whitewater, American Canoe Association, Access Fund, International Mountain Bicycling Association, Winter Wildlands Alliance, Mountaineers, American Alpine Club, Mazamas, Colorado Mountain Club, and Surfrider Foundation.

Media Contact:

Tania Lown-Hecht

[email protected]

SOURCE Outdoor Alliance