Outdoor Alliance, The Conservation Alliance, Outdoor Industry Association align around shared agenda with policymakers

New coalition is established to speak with one voice on behalf of the outdoor recreation community.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligned around the goal of facing unprecedented threats to public lands and waters, three well-established outdoor industry non-profits - representing a quarter million people and 800 businesses - are coming together with an aligned agenda and shared voice to protect the outdoors. The new coalition — Protect America's Outdoors — is unified by the idea that speaking with one voice on behalf of a huge group of people makes their collective impact stronger.

Image credit: Patrick Hendry

Outdoor Alliance , The Conservation Alliance , and Outdoor Industry Association are already long-time partners. Outdoor Alliance and The Conservation Alliance are nonprofits working to advocate for the human-powered outdoor recreation community and conservation-minded businesses around protecting America's wild places and outdoor spaces. Outdoor Industry Association is the trade association for the Outdoor Industry, whose membership champions conservation of public lands for both outdoor recreation and environmental health.

In the last few years, conservation advocates have seen rapid change around public land and outdoor activities. Demand for outdoor recreation is at a new high, with more than half of Americans participating in outdoor recreation in 2022 . Increased visitation has put pressure on public lands and waters, especially after years of underfunding and short-staffing. What's more, climate change, and a lack of access to nature for many Americans threatens many communities.

"Protect America's Outdoors was born out of these challenges," said Adam Cramer, CEO of Outdoor Alliance. "Now is the time to show our collective power and make sure that lawmakers understand the importance of protecting the outdoors — not just for land, water, wildlife conservation, or outdoor recreation, but also for our identity as a nation."

Shoren Brown, Vice President of Public Affairs for The Conservation Alliance, said: "We're stronger together. We see tremendous potential to continue and grow the outdoor recreation industry and its economic impact across the country. The ceiling for progress is so much higher when we collaborate with those who share the same vision for conservation."

The shared policy goals of Protect America's Outdoors include:

Conserving America's Public Lands and Waters

Making American Lands and Waters Part of Climate Solutions

Supporting Sustainable and Equitable Outdoor Recreation Access

Ensuring Funding for Conservation and Stewardship

Outdoor recreation's economic impact has also continued to grow in recent years, contributing $862 billion in gross economic output to the U.S. economy in 2021, and sustaining more than 4.5 million jobs. Communities around the country are looking to expand outdoor recreation opportunities to enhance residents' quality of life and support diversified local economies.

The time is now for policymakers to take action to protect the outdoors and everything they provide for the American people.

Learn more about Protect America's Outdoors, including shared policy goals and past successes, at www.ProtectingAmericasOutdoors.com .

About Outdoor Alliance, The Conservation Alliance and Outdoor Industry Association

Outdoor Alliance is a coalition of 10 member-based organizations representing the human-powered outdoor recreation community. The coalition includes Access Fund, American Canoe Association, American Whitewater, International Mountain Bicycling Association, Winter Wildlands Alliance, The Mountaineers, the American Alpine Club, the Mazamas, Colorado Mountain Club, and Surfrider Foundation. It represents the interests of the millions of Americans who climb, paddle, mountain bike, backcountry ski and snowshoe, and enjoy coastal recreation on our nation's public lands, waters, and snowscapes. outdooralliance.org

The Conservation Alliance is an organization of like-minded businesses whose collective contributions support grassroots environmental organizations and their efforts to protect wild places where outdoor enthusiasts recreate. Alliance funds have played a key role in protecting rivers, trails, wildlands and climbing areas. Membership in the Alliance is open to all companies who care about protecting our most threatened wild places for habitat and outdoor recreation. Since its inception in 1989, The Conservation Alliance has contributed more than $21 million, helped to protect more than 51 million acres of wildlands; protect 3,107 miles of rivers; stop or remove 34 dams; designate five marine reserves; and purchase 14 climbing areas. conservationalliance.com

Based in Boulder, Colo., with offices in Washington, D.C., Outdoor Industry Association (OIA) is a catalyst for meaningful change. A member-based collective, OIA is a passionate group of business leaders, climate experts, policymakers and outdoor enthusiasts committed to sustainable economic growth and climate positivity while protecting - and growing access to - the benefits of the outdoors for everyone. For more than 30 years, OIA has catalyzed a thriving outdoor industry by supporting the success of every member company across four critically aligned areas: market research, sustainability, government affairs, and inclusive participation. OIA delivers success for its members through education, events, and business services in the form of solutions and strategies, consultation, collaboration, and opportunities for collective action. For more information, visit outdoorindustry.org.

Media Contact:

Becca Katz

360-441-5620

becca@verdepr.com

SOURCE The Conservation Alliance