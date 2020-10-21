Outdoor Apparel Disruptor SA Company Receives Strategic Investment from TZP Group

Founded in 2014 by CEO Thomas DeSernia, Jr., SA Company is a high-growth e-commerce retailer that is focused on providing quality outdoor apparel and accessories. Well known for its popular Face Shield® line of tubular bandanas, the Company has become synonymous with innovative, affordable products that enhance the outdoor experience, across fishing, hunting, boating, and similar outdoor verticals. Thomas DeSernia, Jr. will continue to lead the company in his role as CEO, Thomas DeSernia, Sr. will continue in his role as President, and the DeSernia family will maintain a meaningful ownership position in the Company.

SA Company has experienced significant, profitable growth with revenue exceeding $100 million as demand for affordable outdoor apparel has accelerated. As part of the investment, TZP will help support the Company's operations and continue to drive its growth by deepening existing customer relationships and increasing brand awareness, while also exploring new product categories and retail distribution opportunities in the future.

"TZP has been a great partner to me and our team, well before they became an investor in the business, helping us think through opportunities to enhance the business and positioning SA for continued success. We are excited to enter into this new chapter of growth with TZP and believe that they will be a strong partner as we look to further establish our leadership position in the outdoor lifestyle category," said Thomas DeSernia, Jr. founder and CEO of SA Company. "We believe that our customers shouldn't have to choose between price and quality gear, and we're proud to offer the combination of quality, value and style that they are looking for to safely and comfortably enjoy the outdoor activities they love, now more than ever before. We expect the TZP partnership to help us further accelerate the tremendous growth we have seen in the business to date, allowing us to better serve the needs of our current and future customers and fulfill our mission to make accessible apparel and accessories to enjoy the outdoor lifestyle."

"SA Company has significantly disrupted the outdoor lifestyle apparel business by focusing on value, comfort and style, providing quality products at competitive prices targeting fishing, hunting, boating, and similar outdoor verticals. Unlike many other brands, SA has tapped into the outdoor enthusiasts' need to enjoy the outdoors without having to overpay for the gear they need," said Dan Galpern, Partner at TZP.

"We were impressed by Thomas and his team's execution, the strong financial performance and scalability of the SA Company business model, the foundation of which was built on an exceptional DTC brand. With a solid platform in place, strong profitability and a loyal, growing community of outdoor enthusiasts, the Company is well positioned to benefit from the continued outdoor and ecommerce industry tailwinds. We are grateful for the opportunity to join Thomas and the talented SA team to help capitalize on the significant growth opportunities ahead," Mr. Galpern added.

Dan Galpern, Jarrad Berman, Matt Doherty, and Geoffrey Allard worked on the transaction for TZP. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Greenberg Traurig, LLP provided legal counsel.

About SA Company

SA Company is a leading outdoor lifestyle apparel business known for its innovative, affordable products that enhance the outdoor experience, across fishing, hunting, boating, and similar outdoor verticals. Founded in 2014 by Thomas DeSernia, Jr., in Boca Raton, Florida, SA Company is focused on providing quality outdoor apparel and accessories, offering customers a combination of quality, value and style to safely and comfortably enjoy the outdoor activities they love. SA Company products are available to consumers at www.safishing.com.

About TZP Group

TZP Group, a private equity firm with $1.7 billion raised since inception across its family of funds including TZP Capital Partners, TZP Small Cap Partners and TZP Strategies, is focused on control, growth equity and structured capital investments in business services and consumer companies. Founded in 2007, TZP targets companies with solid historical performance and sustainable value propositions and aims to be a "Partner of Choice" for business owners and management teams. TZP seeks to invest primarily in closely-held, private companies in which the owners desire to retain a significant stake and partner with an investor with complementary operating and financial skills to accelerate company growth, increase profitability, and maximize the value of their retained stake. TZP leverages its investment professionals' operating and investment experience to provide strategic and operational guidance and is dedicated to long¬term value creation. For more information, please visit www.tzpgroup.com.

