Outdoor Apparel Market Size to Grow by USD 3.90 Billion | 32% of the growth will originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Outdoor Apparel Market by Distribution channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the outdoor apparel market between 2019 and 2024 is USD 3.90 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to record an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5% during the projected period.

Key Market Dynamics:
  • Market Driver: Product innovation leading to portfolio extensions and product premiumization are influencing the market growth positively during the forecast period. Manufacturers are extending their product lines to include apparel for all age groups and different types of outdoor activities. Factors including the increasing purchasing power, coupled with the rising preference for innovative, comfortable, and lightweight outdoor apparel, are increasing the sales of outdoor apparel products.
  • Market Challenge: The growing global proportion of the geriatric population will be a major challenge for the outdoor apparel market. The geriatric population is prone to health issues, such as arthritis, diabetes, and heart-related diseases. The steady growth of the geriatric population increases the demand for indoor fitness activities, such as yoga and aerobics, and thus reduces the demand for outdoor apparel.

Revenue-generating segment highlights

The outdoor apparel market report is segmented by Distribution channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). 

  • The offline distribution channel segment held the outdoor apparel market share in 2019. The segment will continue to retain its dominance in the market during the forecast period. The adoption of new business and retail strategies, such as pricing and wide assortments by retailers, will further boost the growth of the outdoor apparel market in this segment.
  • 32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for outdoor apparel in APAC. The market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the markets in other regions. The rising millennial population, increasing disposable income, and growing awareness about health and fitness among people will facilitate the outdoor apparel market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
  • adidas AG-Some of the products offered by the company includes the Nuvic Down Jacket and the Terrex Stockhorn Hooded Fleece Jacket.
  • ASICS Corp. -Some of the products offered by the company include Roc Spire Jacket Men and Astral Jacket Men.
  • Columbia Sportswear Co.-Some of the products offered by the company include the Women's Saturday Trail Stretch Pant and the Men's PHG Ascender Softshell Jacket.
  • G-III Apparel Group Ltd. -Some of the products offered by the company include the Long Bay Outdoor Jacket and the Waterman Paddle Long Sleeve Hooded Paddle Jacket.
  • Hanesbrands Inc.-Some of the products offered by the company include the Champion X Wood Wood
Outdoor Apparel Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%

Market growth 2020-2024

$ 3.90 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.52

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 32%

Key consumer countries

China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Outdoor Research, Patagonia Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
