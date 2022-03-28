Outdoor Apparel Market Size to Grow by USD 3.90 Billion | 32% of the market growth to originate from APAC | Technavio

Outdoor Apparel Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global outdoor apparel market as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market, within the textiles, apparel, and luxury goods market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the outdoor apparel market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Our outdoor apparel market report covers the following areas:

Outdoor Apparel Market Segmentation Analysis

Distribution channel

Offline

The offline distribution channel segment held the largest outdoor apparel market share in 2019. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period. Market vendors are opening new retail outlets in local and regional markets to increase their sales through offline distribution channels. Consumers also prefer buying outdoor apparel from department stores because of the availability of a wide range of products and the presence of required support and information through expert customer service personnel.

Online

Geography

APAC

32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for outdoor apparel in APAC. The market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the markets in other regions. The rising millennial population, increasing disposable income, and growing awareness about health and fitness among people will facilitate the outdoor apparel market growth in APAC.

Europe



MEA



North America



South America

Outdoor Apparel Market Vendor Insights

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Outdoor Research, Patagonia Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Outdoor Apparel Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

adidas AG-Some of the products offered by the company includes the Nuvic Down Jacket and the Terrex Stockhorn Hooded Fleece Jacket.

ASICS Corp. -Some of the products offered by the company include Roc Spire Jacket Men and Astral Jacket Men.

Columbia Sportswear Co.-Some of the products offered by the company include the Women's Saturday Trail Stretch Pant and the Men's PHG Ascender Softshell Jacket.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. -Some of the products offered by the company include the Long Bay Outdoor Jacket and the Waterman Paddle Long Sleeve Hooded Paddle Jacket.

Hanesbrands Inc.-Some of the products offered by the company include the Champion X Wood Wood

Outdoor Apparel Market Analysis Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist outdoor apparel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the outdoor apparel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the outdoor apparel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of outdoor apparel market vendors

Outdoor Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 3.90 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.52 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Outdoor Research, Patagonia Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing tourism industry

Adoption of omni-channel retailing

Rise in number of private-label brands

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

adidas AG

ASICS Corp.

Columbia Sportswear Co.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Newell Brands , Inc.

, Inc. Outdoor Research

Patagonia Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

VF Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

