Outdoor Apparel Market Size to Grow by USD 3.90 Billion | 32% of the market growth to originate from APAC | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The outdoor apparel market size will grow by USD 3.90 billion from 2019 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report also provides key analysis on vendor insights, trends, and other crucial information.
Outdoor Apparel Market Scope
Technavio categorizes the global outdoor apparel market as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market, within the textiles, apparel, and luxury goods market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the outdoor apparel market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
Our outdoor apparel market report covers the following areas:
Outdoor Apparel Market Segmentation Analysis
- Distribution channel
- Offline
The offline distribution channel segment held the largest outdoor apparel market share in 2019. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period. Market vendors are opening new retail outlets in local and regional markets to increase their sales through offline distribution channels. Consumers also prefer buying outdoor apparel from department stores because of the availability of a wide range of products and the presence of required support and information through expert customer service personnel.
- Online
- Geography
- APAC
32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for outdoor apparel in APAC. The market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the markets in other regions. The rising millennial population, increasing disposable income, and growing awareness about health and fitness among people will facilitate the outdoor apparel market growth in APAC.
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Outdoor Apparel Market Vendor Insights
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Outdoor Research, Patagonia Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Outdoor Apparel Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- adidas AG-Some of the products offered by the company includes the Nuvic Down Jacket and the Terrex Stockhorn Hooded Fleece Jacket.
- ASICS Corp. -Some of the products offered by the company include Roc Spire Jacket Men and Astral Jacket Men.
- Columbia Sportswear Co.-Some of the products offered by the company include the Women's Saturday Trail Stretch Pant and the Men's PHG Ascender Softshell Jacket.
- G-III Apparel Group Ltd. -Some of the products offered by the company include the Long Bay Outdoor Jacket and the Waterman Paddle Long Sleeve Hooded Paddle Jacket.
- Hanesbrands Inc.-Some of the products offered by the company include the Champion X Wood Wood
Outdoor Apparel Market Analysis Takeaways
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist outdoor apparel market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the outdoor apparel market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the outdoor apparel market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of outdoor apparel market vendors
Table Of Contents :
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing tourism industry
- Adoption of omni-channel retailing
- Rise in number of private-label brands
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- adidas AG
- ASICS Corp.
- Columbia Sportswear Co.
- G-III Apparel Group Ltd.
- Hanesbrands Inc.
- Newell Brands, Inc.
- Outdoor Research
- Patagonia Inc.
- Under Armour Inc.
- VF Corp.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
