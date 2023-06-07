Outdoor Apparel Market Size to grow by USD 5,597.7 million from 2022 to 2027; The high popularity of outdoor sports drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global outdoor apparel market size is estimated to increase by USD 5,597.7 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.58% during the forecast period. The high popularity of outdoor sports notably drives the market growth for outdoor apparel. The growth can be attributed to outdoor leisure activities such as rock climbing, hiking, and trekking becoming more popular worldwide, the shift from traditional outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing, rapid urbanization, people's busy lifestyles, and growing health consciousness. Such factors drive the growth of adventure tourism, leading to more participation in important outdoor activities such as hunting. For instance, the 2022 Winter Olympics held in China from February 4 to 20, 2022 included 109 events in 15 events in 7 sports. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global outdoor apparel market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Outdoor Apparel Market 2023-2027

Outdoor apparel market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global outdoor apparel market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer outdoor apparel in the market are Adidas AG, Aigle International SA, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Arendicom GmbH, ASICS Corp., Boardriders Inc., Callaway Golf Co., Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co., Fenix Outdoor International AG, G III Apparel Group Ltd., Gokyo Outdoor Apparel and Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Nike Inc., Nikwax Ltd., Norrona Sport AS, Outdoor Research, Patagonia Inc., PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Adidas AG - The company offers outdoor apparel such as Adicolor Classics High Shine Track Jacket, Adicolor Classics High Shine Straight Leg Track, and Adicolor Classics Firebird Primeblue Track Jacket.

ASICS Corp. - The company offers outdoor apparel such as Mens Ready Set Jacket Lam, Mens Accelerate Jacket, and Mens Stretch Woven Jacket.

Columbia Sportswear Co. - The company offers outdoor apparel such as Columbia Unisex Blue Freezer Zero II Arm Sleeves, Columbia Unisex Grey SOCKS MN 2P WOOL THERMAL CREW, Columbia Unisex Grey Trail Shaker Beanie.

Outdoor Apparel Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online), product type (top wear, bottom wear, coveralls, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Pricing and wide assortment are the new business and retail strategies that retailers are adopting to survive in a highly competitive market. For instance, Decathlon SA sells its products through retail outlets and partner stores. As of 2020, the company has 1,697 of its retail stores and partner stores in 60 countries around the world. Hence, such factors are expected to boost sales of outdoor wear during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global outdoor apparel market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global outdoor apparel market.

North America is estimated to account for 34% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Due to the development of the outdoor sports industry and the rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes, the regional market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period. The prevalence of diseases leads many people to participate in outdoor activities such as rock climbing and hiking to stay fit. Hence, such factors are expected to increase the demand for outdoor apparel in North America during the forecast period.

Outdoor Apparel Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

An emerging trend in the outdoor apparel market is the rise in private-label brands of outdoor apparel. The global market experiences an increasing number of private-label brands, which leads to competition among global and regional suppliers. Furthermore, private label lowers the retail price of branded brands.

Additionally, the entry of private labels has made outdoor clothing affordable for consumers. For instance, Field and Stream, a subsidiary of DICK'S Sporting Goods, is a retailer of clothing, equipment, and other supplies for the hunting, fishing, and camping industries. Hence, the growing presence of these brands will have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period, especially in terms of attracting consumer interest.

Major challenges -

The growing global proportion of the geriatric population is a challenge that may impede market growth. Older people are more likely to have health problems such as arthritis, diabetes, and heart disease and they prevent older people from participating in outdoor recreational activities, including rock climbing, hiking, and trekking.

Furthermore, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of geriatric patients in the world is expected to exceed 1.5 billion by 2050 and thus, in 2050, 16% of the world's population will be over the age of 65. Hence, the steadily increasing elderly population will increase the demand for indoor fitness activities such as yoga and aerobics, which in turn reduces the demand for outdoor wear during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Outdoor Apparel Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the outdoor apparel market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the outdoor apparel market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the outdoor apparel market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of outdoor apparel market vendors

Outdoor Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,597.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adidas AG, Aigle International SA, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Arendicom GmbH, ASICS Corp., Boardriders Inc., Callaway Golf Co., Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co., Fenix Outdoor International AG, G III Apparel Group Ltd., Gokyo Outdoor Apparel and Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Nike Inc., Nikwax Ltd., Norrona Sport AS, Outdoor Research, Patagonia Inc., PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global outdoor apparel market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global outdoor apparel market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Market Share of Vendors

5.1 Market Share of Vendors 2022

Exhibit 23: Data table on Market share of vendors Market share of Vendors 2022

6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 24: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

6.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 25: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

6.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 26: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

6.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 27: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

6.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 28: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

6.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 29: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

6.7 Market condition

Exhibit 30: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 31: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 33: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 35: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 39: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Market Segmentation by Product Type

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 45: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 47: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

8.3 Top wear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 49: Chart on Top wear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Top wear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Chart on Top wear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Top wear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Bottom wear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 53: Chart on Bottom wear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Bottom wear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Chart on Bottom wear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Bottom wear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Coveralls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 57: Chart on Coveralls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Coveralls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Chart on Coveralls - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Coveralls - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.7 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 65: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

10 Geographic Landscape

10.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

10.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison

10.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 72: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 80: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 88: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 96: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 100: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 104: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 108: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 110: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 111: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 112: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 113: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Market challenges

11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

12.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

12.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

13 Vendor Analysis

13.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

13.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

13.3 Adidas AG

Exhibit 120: Adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 121: Adidas AG - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Adidas AG - Key news



Exhibit 123: Adidas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Adidas AG - Segment focus

13.4 ASICS Corp.

Exhibit 125: ASICS Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: ASICS Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: ASICS Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 128: ASICS Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: ASICS Corp. - Segment focus

13.5 Columbia Sportswear Co.

Exhibit 130: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Segment focus

13.6 Fenix Outdoor International AG

Exhibit 135: Fenix Outdoor International AG - Overview



Exhibit 136: Fenix Outdoor International AG - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Fenix Outdoor International AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Fenix Outdoor International AG - Segment focus

13.7 G III Apparel Group Ltd.

Exhibit 139: G III Apparel Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: G III Apparel Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: G III Apparel Group Ltd. - Key offerings

13.8 Gokyo Outdoor Apparel and Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Gokyo Outdoor Apparel and Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Gokyo Outdoor Apparel and Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Gokyo Outdoor Apparel and Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

13.9 Hanesbrands Inc.

Exhibit 145: Hanesbrands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Hanesbrands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Hanesbrands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Hanesbrands Inc. - Segment focus

13.10 Newell Brands Inc.

Exhibit 149: Newell Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Newell Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Newell Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Newell Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Newell Brands Inc. - Segment focus

13.11 Nike Inc.

Exhibit 154: Nike Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Nike Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Nike Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 157: Nike Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Nike Inc. - Segment focus

13.12 Norrona Sport AS

Exhibit 159: Norrona Sport AS - Overview



Exhibit 160: Norrona Sport AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Norrona Sport AS - Key offerings

13.13 Outdoor Research

Exhibit 162: Outdoor Research - Overview



Exhibit 163: Outdoor Research - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Outdoor Research - Key offerings

13.14 Patagonia Inc.

Exhibit 165: Patagonia Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Patagonia Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Patagonia Inc. - Key offerings

13.15 PUMA SE

Exhibit 168: PUMA SE - Overview



Exhibit 169: PUMA SE - Business segments



Exhibit 170: PUMA SE - Key news



Exhibit 171: PUMA SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: PUMA SE - Segment focus

13.16 Under Armour Inc.

Exhibit 173: Under Armour Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Under Armour Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus

13.17 VF Corp.

Exhibit 177: VF Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 178: VF Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 179: VF Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 180: VF Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 181: VF Corp. - Segment focus

14 Appendix

14.1 Scope of the report

14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 182: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 183: Exclusions checklist

14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 184: Currency conversion rates for US$

14.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 185: Research methodology



Exhibit 186: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 187: Information sources

14.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 188: List of abbreviations

