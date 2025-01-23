Outdoor Apparel Market to Grow by USD 7.3 Billion (2025-2029), Driven by Product Innovation and Premiumization, Report Highlights How AI is Redefining the Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global outdoor apparel market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.3 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Product innovation leading to portfolio extensions and product premiumization is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of automation in textile industry. However, growing global proportion of geriatric population poses a challenge. Key market players include Adidas AG, Aigle International SA, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Boardriders, Callaway Golf Co., Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co., Fenix Outdoor International AG, G III Apparel Group Ltd., Gokyo Outdoor Apparel and Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Nike Inc., Norrona Sport AS, Outdoor Research, Patagonia Inc., PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Outdoor Apparel Market 2025-2029

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2025-2029 Base Year 2024 Historic Data 2019 - 2023 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product Type (Top wear, Bottom wear, Coveralls, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Adidas AG, Aigle International SA, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Boardriders, Callaway Golf Co., Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co., Fenix Outdoor International AG, G III Apparel Group Ltd., Gokyo Outdoor Apparel and Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Nike Inc., Norrona Sport AS, Outdoor Research, Patagonia Inc., PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The textile industry's transformation from manual processes to automation is a significant trend, with the adoption of automated machinery and software solutions becoming increasingly prevalent. Automation enhances productivity and ensures employee safety through integrated hardware and software systems, such as programmable logic controllers (PLC), programmable automation controllers (PAC), distributed control systems (DCS), American power conversion (APC), manufacturing execution systems (MES), and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA). These solutions facilitate flexible automation strategies, enabling manufacturers to produce multiple products from a single machine and reduce cost per meter. Automated open networks for communication enhance product quality by feeding data automatically. Automation improves production rates from yarn manufacturing and synthetic fiber spinning to fabric processing and weaving. Additionally, it increases process uptime with enhanced efficiency and safety. In the context of outdoor apparel manufacturing, automation's benefits include safer spinning and dyeing processes, improved production rates, and favorable working conditions. The large-scale adoption of automation solutions in the textile and fabric manufacturing industries is expected to drive the global outdoor apparel market during the forecast period.

The Outdoor Apparel Market is thriving, with a significant increase in demand due to the growing interest in outdoor sports and activities. Sailing, fishing, rock climbing, hunting, surfing, and nature exploration are popular hobbies driving sales. Summer is a peak season, with stylish outfits including jeans, shirts, shoes, gloves, and hats in high demand. Fashion designers create trendy outfits for hikers, campers, mountaineers, cyclists, runners, and recreationists. Manufacturing focuses on product innovation, sustainability awareness, and quality. Branding and marketing strategies are essential for reaching consumers. Seasonal variations and supply chain management require careful consideration. Environmental considerations and health and wellness are key trends. E-commerce platforms and digital marketing are important channels, with disposable incomes a significant factor. Sustainable products are increasingly popular, reflecting growing awareness and concern for the environment.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The global outdoor apparel market faces a significant challenge due to the increasing geriatric population. With over 1.5 billion geriatrics anticipated by 2050, representing 16% of the global population, health issues such as arthritis, diabetes, and heart diseases hinder their participation in outdoor activities like climbing, hiking, and trekking. Instead, they opt for indoor fitness activities, leading to reduced demand for outdoor apparel. Consequently, the market growth may be hindered during the forecast period.

The outdoor apparel market is thriving, driven by the growing popularity of adventure activities like hiking, camping, running, cycling, and adventure tourism. Jackets, boots, backpacks, and performance equipment are in high demand for various weather conditions. Brands focusing on waterproof and insulation technology, sustainable materials, and top-notch performance are leading the market. Adventure seekers, including millennials, are prioritizing physical fitness and activewear for their recreational pursuits. Market growth is seen in both the sportswear and equipment sectors, with a focus on synthetic and natural fabrics for topwear, bottomwear (including shorts, trousers, and tights & leggings), and accessories. Brands are addressing microclimate needs and offering a wide price range to cater to diverse customer segments. Sustainability and technology are key trends, with an increasing use of recycled raw materials. Men, women, and kids are all active participants in this market, making it a significant global industry. Outdoor wear is no longer just for extreme sports; it's for anyone seeking physical activity in various weather conditions. Whether you're into biking, kayaking, or simply enjoying the great outdoors, there's an outdoor apparel solution for you.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This outdoor apparel market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product Type 2.1 Top wear

2.2 Bottom wear

2.3 Coveralls

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The offline segment of the global outdoor apparel market has faced a decline in revenue due to the rising trend of online shopping. However, vendors are expanding their retail presence in local and regional markets through specialty stores and other retail formats to boost sales. Competition among vendors is intensifying, leading retailers to adopt new strategies such as pricing and wide assortments to remain competitive. Decathlon SA, for instance, operates 1,697 retail and partner stores in 60 countries. Specialty retail stores contribute significantly to market growth due to their extensive product offerings. Department stores, the second-largest contributor to offline sales, differentiate themselves through store design, merchandise, and customer service, offering exclusive collections and private-label brands. Economic growth has increased customer preference for high-end outdoor apparel, leading to an increase in sales through department stores. Customers consider convenience, product mix, availability of brands, and durability when purchasing outdoor apparel from these stores, factors that are expected to boost the growth of the offline distribution channel segment in the global outdoor apparel market.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2025-2029) and historic data (2019 - 2023)

Research Analysis

The Outdoor Apparel Market caters to individuals seeking protection and fashion while engaging in various adventures in nature. This market offers a wide range of apparel items, including skiing pants and tights, shorts and leggings, trousers, and tights, designed to provide durability and safety in different climates and environments. The latest advancements in materials like nylon and sustainably sourced cotton ensure both functionality and wellness benefits. Kids' apparel also sees significant growth, with a focus on safety and availability. Cost, traction, and climate change considerations are essential factors influencing consumer choices. The market's appeal lies in its ability to enhance the overall experience of outdoor enthusiasts by providing the right apparel for their adventures.

Market Research Overview

The outdoor apparel market caters to individuals who love connecting with nature through various recreational pursuits such as skiing, hiking, camping, running, cycling, and adventure tourism. Fashion and functionality merge in this industry, with a focus on protection, durability, and sustainability. Women's apparel includes shorts, leggings, tights, and pants designed for specific activities, ensuring both style and performance. Kids' apparel follows the same trend, offering protection and comfort for their adventures. The apparel industry has seen significant advancements in materials like nylon, cotton, and synthetic fabrics, providing benefits such as moisture-wicking, insulation, and waterproofing. Breathability and traction are essential elements for optimal performance and safety. As more individuals request eco-friendly and sustainable options, the industry responds with advancements in technology and materials. Climate change awareness has also influenced the market, with a growing emphasis on reducing disposable income spent on apparel and focusing on long-term, high-quality items. The outdoor apparel market includes a wide range of garments, from base layers to hats, jackets, boots, backpacks, and accessories. Brands cater to various price ranges and cater to the needs of enthusiasts seeking protection, comfort, and fashion for their adventures. The market growth is driven by the increasing popularity of activewear and the sportswear market, as well as the global travel trend and diverse weather conditions. Performance wear, sustainable materials, and technology continue to shape the future of the outdoor apparel industry.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product Type

Top Wear



Bottom Wear



Coveralls



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio