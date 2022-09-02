Outdoor Apparel Market to Record a CAGR of 5.3%, Growing Tourism Industry to be a Key Trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the outdoor apparel market is the growing tourism industry. The increase in personal disposable incomes and the growth of the tourism industry have raised participation in outdoor activities such as hiking and trekking. This, in turn, has increased the demand for outdoor apparel. The growth of inbound and outbound tourism is driven by the rise in the number of international and domestic business, leisure, and sports tourists. These factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.

The outdoor apparel market size is expected to grow by USD 4.40 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Outdoor Apparel Market: Major Segmentation

The outdoor apparel market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

By distribution channel, the offline segment will generate maximum revenue in the outdoor apparel market owing to factors such as the adoption of new business and retail strategies, such as pricing and wide assortments by retailers, as well as business expansion. Consumers prefer purchasing outdoor apparel from department stores owing to the availability of a wide range of products and the presence of expert customer service personnel.

In terms of geography, APAC will present significant opportunities for market vendors owing to the factors such as The rising millennial population, increasing disposable income, and growing awareness about health and fitness among people. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and India are the key countries for the outdoor apparel market in APAC.

Outdoor Apparel Market: Major Growth Drivers

Product innovation leading to portfolio extensions and product premiumization is driving the growth of the market. Manufacturers are introducing outdoor apparel that has innovative designs, quality, and features. The rise in purchasing power, along with the increasing preference for innovative, comfortable, and lightweight outdoor apparel, is driving the sales of such products. Product premiumization is leading to an increase in the sales of outdoor apparel. Moreover, premiumization helps manufacturers in improving customer engagement with their brands and products, which will drive market growth.

Outdoor Apparel Market: Key Vendor Offerings

adidas AG - The company offers Adicolor classic high shine track jacket, which comes with two way full zip with a stand-up collar, made with recycled content generated from production waste, and available in variable sizes based on client requirements.

The company offers Adicolor classic high shine track jacket, which comes with two way full zip with a stand-up collar, made with recycled content generated from production waste, and available in variable sizes based on client requirements. ASICS Corp. - The company offers Men's Readyset Jacket Lam, which features soft, stretchy woven fabric with water resistance, designed to help maintain a dry body during running or jogging.

The company offers Men's Readyset Jacket Lam, which features soft, stretchy woven fabric with water resistance, designed to help maintain a dry body during running or jogging. Columbia Sportswear Co. - The company offers Men Cascade Ridege II Hooded Soiftshell Jacket, which comes with water-resistant fabric and an adjustable cuff and hem for extra protection.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist outdoor apparel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the outdoor apparel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the outdoor apparel market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of outdoor apparel market vendors

Outdoor Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, Aigle International SA, Amer Sports Corp., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Boardriders Inc., BYN BlackYak and Arendicom GmbH, Callaway Golf Co., Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co., Fenix Outdoor International AG, G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Nikwax Ltd., Norrona Sport AS, Outdoor Research, Patagonia Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

