Outdoor Backpacks Market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 4.64% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the growth in the hiking population - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global outdoor backpacks market size is estimated to grow by USD 645.41 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.64% during the forecast period. The growing millennial population seeking healthy and fit lifestyles tends to choose hiking as a preferred outdoor activity, driving the market growth. Many millennials prefer to hike to reduce the risk of heart disease, control blood pressure, manage blood sugar levels, and strengthen their muscles. Various government and non-government organizations worldwide undertake initiatives encouraging youngsters to take up outdoor activities. Factors like these are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic market size (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Outdoor Backpacks Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing demand for customized outdoor backpacks is a key trend in the global outdoor backpacks market.

The demand for premium outdoor backpacks compels the vendors to focus on operations like faster delivery services, customization, and personalization. This strategy also helps in building stronger customer relationships and brand loyalty.

For instance, the hiking backpacks offered by Thule Group can be customized, depending on the torso length and shoulder adjustments, to fit the body of the user accurately.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The availability of counterfeit products is a major challenge to the growth of the global outdoor backpacks market during the forecast period.

There is increased availability of low-quality, low-durability, and non-certified counterfeit products at lower price points in developing countries like China and Thailand.

and Thailand. Counterfeit products pose a threat of brand dilution to major vendors in the market. Hence, factors like these may impede market growth during the forecast period.

Outdoor Backpacks Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on capacity (15-60 liters and above 60 liters), distribution channels (specialty stores, department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, online, and warehouse clubs), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The 15-60 liters segment is expected to be a major contributor to the market growth during the forecast period. These backpacks are usually small and medium-sized backpacks.

segment is expected to be a major contributor to the market growth during the forecast period. These backpacks are usually small and medium-sized backpacks. The small and medium-sized backpacks are primarily designed for trips ranging from day walks, hikes, and expeditions to trips that last one to three nights.

The demand for this segment is driven by individuals who engage in weekend trips or short-duration trips of one-three nights.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global outdoor backpacks market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global outdoor backpacks market.

North America is estimated to contribute to 33% of the global outdoor backpacks market growth during the forecast period.

is estimated to contribute to 33% of the global outdoor backpacks market growth during the forecast period. The increasing number of trekking sites, camping sites, and outdoor activities paired with the increasing affordability of trips for travelers are the reasons for the growing market demand.

The sports associations in the US promote outdoor recreational activities, resulting in the country attracting travelers between the ages of 25 to 40. This boosts the demand for the outdoor backpacks market in the US.

What are the key data covered in this Outdoor Backpacks Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the outdoor backpacks market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the outdoor backpacks market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the outdoor backpacks industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of outdoor backpacks market vendors

The outdoor sports apparel market size is expected to increase by USD 4.7 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%. The popularity of outdoor sports is one of the key factors driving the global outdoor sports apparel market growth.

The tactical and outdoor clothing market size is expected to increase by USD 2452.63 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.35%. Product innovation leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization is a major factor driving the global tactical and outdoor clothing market share growth.

Outdoor Backpacks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.64% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 645.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.32 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, France, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amer Sports Corp., AMG Group Ltd, Authentic Brands Group LLC, BearMade, Cascade Designs Inc., Clarus Corp., Dakine IP Holdings LP, Deuter Sport GmbH, Direct Marketing Ventures LLC, Exxel Outdoors LLC, Newell Brands Inc., Osprey Packs Inc., Patagonia Inc., Samsonite International S.A., Thule Group AB, Timbuk2 Designs Inc., VF Corp., Vista Outdoor Inc., Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd., and Columbia Sportswear Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

