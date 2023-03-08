Outdoor Backpacks Market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 4.64% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the growth in the hiking population - Technavio

Mar 08, 2023, 10:45 ET
NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global outdoor backpacks market size is estimated to grow by USD 645.41 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.64% during the forecast period. The growing millennial population seeking healthy and fit lifestyles tends to choose hiking as a preferred outdoor activity, driving the market growth. Many millennials prefer to hike to reduce the risk of heart disease, control blood pressure, manage blood sugar levels, and strengthen their muscles. Various government and non-government organizations worldwide undertake initiatives encouraging youngsters to take up outdoor activities. Factors like these are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic market size (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Leading trends influencing the market
- The growing demand for customized outdoor backpacks is a key trend in the global outdoor backpacks market.
- The demand for premium outdoor backpacks compels the vendors to focus on operations like faster delivery services, customization, and personalization. This strategy also helps in building stronger customer relationships and brand loyalty.
- For instance, the hiking backpacks offered by Thule Group can be customized, depending on the torso length and shoulder adjustments, to fit the body of the user accurately.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
- The availability of counterfeit products is a major challenge to the growth of the global outdoor backpacks market during the forecast period.
- There is increased availability of low-quality, low-durability, and non-certified counterfeit products at lower price points in developing countries like China and Thailand.
- Counterfeit products pose a threat of brand dilution to major vendors in the market. Hence, factors like these may impede market growth during the forecast period.
Outdoor Backpacks Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on capacity (15-60 liters and above 60 liters), distribution channels (specialty stores, department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, online, and warehouse clubs), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
- The 15-60 liters segment is expected to be a major contributor to the market growth during the forecast period. These backpacks are usually small and medium-sized backpacks.
- The small and medium-sized backpacks are primarily designed for trips ranging from day walks, hikes, and expeditions to trips that last one to three nights.
- The demand for this segment is driven by individuals who engage in weekend trips or short-duration trips of one-three nights.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global outdoor backpacks market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global outdoor backpacks market.
- North America is estimated to contribute to 33% of the global outdoor backpacks market growth during the forecast period.
- The increasing number of trekking sites, camping sites, and outdoor activities paired with the increasing affordability of trips for travelers are the reasons for the growing market demand.
- The sports associations in the US promote outdoor recreational activities, resulting in the country attracting travelers between the ages of 25 to 40. This boosts the demand for the outdoor backpacks market in the US.
What are the key data covered in this Outdoor Backpacks Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the outdoor backpacks market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the outdoor backpacks market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the outdoor backpacks industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of outdoor backpacks market vendors
|
Outdoor Backpacks Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.64%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 645.41 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
4.32
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 33%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, France, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Australia, and South Korea
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amer Sports Corp., AMG Group Ltd, Authentic Brands Group LLC, BearMade, Cascade Designs Inc., Clarus Corp., Dakine IP Holdings LP, Deuter Sport GmbH, Direct Marketing Ventures LLC, Exxel Outdoors LLC, Newell Brands Inc., Osprey Packs Inc., Patagonia Inc., Samsonite International S.A., Thule Group AB, Timbuk2 Designs Inc., VF Corp., Vista Outdoor Inc., Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd., and Columbia Sportswear Co.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
