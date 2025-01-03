Outdoor Backpacks Market to Grow by USD 997.1 Million (2025-2029), Hiking Popularity Among Millennials Drives Growth, AI-Powered Market Evolution- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global outdoor backpacks market size is estimated to grow by USD 997.1 million from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 5.4% during the forecast period. Growing popularity of hiking among millennials is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing preference for customized outdoor backpacks. However, threat from counterfeit backpacks poses a challenge. Key market players include Amer Sports Corp., AMG Group Ltd., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Cascade Designs Inc., Clarus Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Dakine IP Holdings LP, Deuter Sport GmbH, Exxel Outdoors LLC, Helen of Troy Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Patagonia Inc., Samsonite International SA, Thule Sweden AB, Timbuk2 Designs Inc., VAUDE Sport GmbH and Co. KG, VF Corp., Vista Outdoor Inc., Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd., and Wildish.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Outdoor Backpacks Market 2025-2029

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Outdoor Backpacks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 997.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.8 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Key companies profiled Amer Sports Corp., AMG Group Ltd., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Cascade Designs Inc., Clarus Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Dakine IP Holdings LP, Deuter Sport GmbH, Exxel Outdoors LLC, Helen of Troy Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Patagonia Inc., Samsonite International SA, Thule Sweden AB, Timbuk2 Designs Inc., VAUDE Sport GmbH and Co. KG, VF Corp., Vista Outdoor Inc., Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd., and Wildish

Market Driver

The Outdoor Backpacks Market is thriving, catering to the needs of outdoor enthusiasts and everyday adventurers alike. Novice hikers and expert hikers both seek durable, comfortable packs for physical strain during rugged terrain hikes. Trends include faster movement, minimalist approach, and storage for multi-day hikes. Comfort and support are crucial for preventing back pain and fatigue. Quality brands offer affordable, durable packs for various activities, including biking, snow sports, and travel. Backpack types range from everyday backpacks to specialized packs for specific activities. Activity suitability, versatility, and durability are key factors in informed choices. Basic daypacks, rucksacks, duffels, totes, and drawstring bags each offer unique benefits. Anti-theft features, laptop compartments, and camera pockets add convenience for urban exploration and travel. Style and functionality balance out the practicality of these packs. Lightweight design, hydration systems, and safety features ensure a comfortable, secure experience for all types of outdoor activities.

The outdoor backpack market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing consumer preference for premium backpacks. Vendors are responding to this trend by implementing strategies such as faster delivery services and customization. Customization allows consumers to purchase backpacks tailored to their specific needs, enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty. Deuter and Thule Group are among the vendors offering customizable options. Deuter's Deuter AirContact Lite, a 45-liter backpack, can be adjusted to fit the user's height. Thule Group's hiking backpacks can be customized based on torso length and shoulder adjustments for a perfect fit. These customization features enable vendors to cater to individual consumer requirements, ensuring a strong market presence.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The Outdoor Backpacks Market caters to the needs of outdoor enthusiasts and everyday adventurers. Novice hikers and expert hikers face different challenges, such as physical strain from long hikes and the risk of falls on rugged terrain. Comfort and support are crucial for both groups, with minimalist approaches offering mobility and lightweight designs for faster movement. For multi-day hikes, durability and storage capacity are essential. Everyday backpacks and basic daypacks are popular for urban exploration and daily commute. Specialized backpacks, like rucksacks, duffels, totes, drawstring bags, and anti-theft backpacks, cater to various activities such as biking, hiking, snow sports, and carrying laptops or cameras. Quality brands offer affordable, durable options with style and functionality. Backpack types vary based on activity suitability, versatility, and safety features. Informed choices consider factors like hydration, activity-specific design, and comfort. Backpacks must balance functionality, durability, and style to meet the needs of their users.

The global outdoor backpacks market faces a challenge due to the prevalence of counterfeit backpacks. These unauthorized products, made from substandard materials and not adhering to manufacturing regulations, flood markets in countries like China , Hong Kong , and Thailand . This uneven competition and price standardization erode the market share of authentic vendors. Counterfeit backpacks, with their lower durability and quality, are sold at reduced prices, giving an edge to their manufacturers. This trend may hinder the growth of the outdoor backpacks market during the forecast period.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This outdoor backpacks market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Specialty stores

1.2 Department stores

1.3 Hypermarkets and supermarkets

1.4 Online

1.5 Warehouse clubs Type 2.1 15-60 liters

2.2 Above 60 litres Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Specialty stores- Specialty stores play a significant role in the outdoor backpacks market, with popular retailers such as REI, Paragon Sports, and Granite Sports driving sales through their extensive product offerings. These stores provide buyers with a wide selection of both local and branded outdoor backpacks, including popular models like Osprey Ariel 65 AG Pack, Deuter ACT Trail 28 SL Pack, and Arc'teryx Voltair 20/34 Avalanche Airbag Pack. REI and Paragon Sports, in particular, offer a range of backpacks, with REI's Osprey and Deuter lines and Paragon Sports' Camelbak Octane 16X and Thule Subterra Travel Backpack -34 L being notable choices. Specialty stores prioritize excellent customer service and product knowledge, creating an optimal shopping experience that influences customers' purchasing decisions. This focus on enhancing the shopping experience is expected to fuel the growth of the specialty stores segment in the global outdoor backpacks market.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

Outdoor pastimes, such as hiking, have gained immense popularity among novice and expert hikers alike. Whether you're embarking on a rugged terrain adventure or using a backpack for your daily commute, choosing the right one is crucial. For novice hikers, comfort and support are key considerations to prevent physical strain and back pain. Expert hikers prioritize minimalist approaches for faster movement and risk mitigation during longer, multi-day hikes. Storage capacity, durability, and affordability are essential factors for both everyday adventurers and globe-trotting hikers. Rugged hikes demand durable backpacks, while informed choices ensure quality and comfort. Backpack types range from everyday backpacks to specialized ones, catering to various needs. Regardless of your hiking experience, consider factors like the risk of falls, mobility, and material durability when selecting a backpack. Comfort and support are vital for preventing fatigue, especially during longer hikes. Hiking gear, including backpacks, plays a significant role in enhancing your outdoor experience.

Market Research Overview

Outdoor pastimes have gained immense popularity among novice and expert hikers alike. Whether you're embarking on a rugged hike or an everyday commute, an outdoor backpack is an essential piece of gear. For novice hikers, physical strain and the risk of falls on rugged terrain can be daunting. Comfort and support are crucial to prevent back pain and fatigue. For expert hikers, a minimalist approach with sufficient storage for multi-day hikes and mobility are key. Outdoor enthusiasts and everyday adventurers seek durable, affordable, and quality backpacks for their various activities. Backpack types range from basic daypacks and rucksacks for hiking, to anti-theft backpacks for travel, and laptop bags for work. Activity suitability, versatility, and durability are essential considerations, along with style and functionality. Storage capacity, lightweight design, and hydration systems are important features for outdoor activities. Safety and security are also crucial, with specialized backpacks offering anti-theft features for urban exploration. For biking, snow sports, or camera enthusiasts, there are specialized backpacks designed to meet their unique needs. Ultimately, an informed choice depends on the individual's requirements and preferences.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores



Department Stores



Hypermarkets And Supermarkets



Online



Warehouse Clubs

Type

15-60 Liters



Above 60 Litres

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio