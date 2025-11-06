OUTDOOR BRANDS, LLC AND MEYER DISTRIBUTING INC. FINALIZE SALE OF SURELOCK SECURITY CO.

Transition offers Continued Support of Surelock's Growth in the Secure Storage Industry

COLUMBUS, Ga., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor Brands, LLC announced today the finalized sale of Surelock Security Co. to Meyer Distributing Inc.

Surelock Security Co. specializes in the design and manufacturing of high-quality safes and secure storage. Surelock Security Co. is further diversifying the Meyer Distributing Inc. portfolio, which includes over 1,000 product lines, consisting of international automotive, powersports, RV, and towing distribution. With its strategically positioned warehouse facilities, Meyer Distributing Inc. can offer next-day delivery to most locations.

"We are pleased that Meyer Distributing Inc. is dedicated to continuing the Surelock Security Co. legacy," said Thomas A. Penner, Group President, Outdoor Brands, LLC. "The sale offers a wonderful collaboration between two strong and successful brands, allowing Outdoor Brands, LLC to reinvest in its core products and fulfill the needs of its customers in the outdoor markets."

"Acquiring Surelock Security Co. is a natural expansion of the Meyer Distributing offering, and we are very excited about the opportunities it will provide the company," said Nicholas A. Gramelspacher, Vice President of Brand Strategy, Meyer Distributing Inc. "The completion of this sale reflects our ongoing commitment to providing world-class innovative products to Surelock Security Co. customers."

About Outdoor Brands, LLC

Outdoor Brands, LLC is the outdoor cooking division of the W.C. Bradley Co., serving as the parent business entity for Charbroil, Pit Boss, and Oklahoma Joe's. Building on a legacy that dates back to 1948, when the W.C. Bradley Co. introduced the original charcoal grill under the Charbroil name, Outdoor Brands, LLC was created to bring together a portfolio of category-leading brands under a shared operational and strategic structure, while maintaining each brand's unique identity and consumer voice. With a focus on innovation, performance, and elevating the outdoor lifestyle experience, Outdoor Brands, LLC is committed to creating disruptive value through amazing experiences and delivering Amazing Solutions. Every Day.

About Meyer Distributing Inc.

Headquartered in Jasper, Indiana, Meyer Distributing, Inc. is a leader in the marketing and distribution of specialty automotive products. The company is a wholesale distributor with more than 100 locations in the United States and Canada and over 3,500,000 square feet of storage space for its extensive parts inventory.

MEDIA CONTACT: Colleen Neuberger

Gear Communications

[email protected]

617-852-2060

SOURCE Outdoor Brands, LLC