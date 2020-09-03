Outdoor clothing brand Nice as Heck™ releases new, innovative collection combining functionality, quality and sustainability

The limited-release collection, "Fudge," focuses on providing multifunctional and durable pieces inspired by traditional outdoor wear. Innovative functional elements include a jacket with an insulated drink pocket, T-shirts with a hidden microfiber cloth for wiping glasses, reinforced seams, and adjustability features. Prices for the collection range from $11-$70 and can be viewed here .

The company is owned and operated by three college students, who for the past five years, have built a brand that is leading the next generation in the apparel industry by providing design-driven clothing led by sustainable and ethical values.

Nice as Heck™ has incorporated sustainable fabrics, eliminated the use of plastic packaging, raised money for racial injustice through product sales, and donates a portion of sales from specific products to environmental and social justice organizations. The company is also a proud member of One Percent for the Planet.

"We understand that our initiatives are just a small step in an industry-wide shift. We hope our actions inspire a movement of socially responsible apparel from the ground up," said Cam Daly, Co-Founder. "The launch of 'Fudge' is just the beginning of more social and environmentally conscious innovations to come."

Nice as Heck™ was founded in 2015 by three high school students from Chicago. Frustrated by the fashion industry, they set out to create clothing that would hold up to their favorite activities without sacrificing style. Since, they've built a brand based on inspiring initiatives, activity, and expression in the younger generation while promoting sustainability and ethical values in the apparel industry. Join the ride at www.niceasheck.com/home .

