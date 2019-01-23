Outdoor Clothing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Outdoor Clothing Market: Overview

This report on the global outdoor clothing market provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and the period from 2018 till 2026 is the forecast period.Data for 2016 has been included as historical information.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5687396



The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends that are expected to influence the expansion of the global outdoor clothing market during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value estimates (US$ Mn) and volume estimates ('000 Units) across different geographies.



Global Outdoor Clothing Market: Drivers and Opportunities

Across the world, e-commerce has influenced all industries.The retail industry including apparel retail is also influenced by rise in e-commerce.



It is expected that in future, the e-commerce channel in the overall retail industry will become the largest channel.Rise in smartphone penetration, and increase in choice and convenience are increasing the sale of outdoor clothing products across the world. In Asia Pacific, emerging economies such as China and India are seeing increase in e-commerce penetration in the outdoor clothing industry and the overall retail industry. In China, e-commerce penetration in the overall retail sector is higher than in the U.S. and other developed countries. Among consumers, millennial spend more time on their smartphones and are the largest purchasers of outdoor clothing online. All these factors are driving the demand for outdoor clothing across the world.



According to the European Outdoor Group (EOG), outdoor clothing penetration is increasing in Europe. EOG member companies are conducting trade shows and marketing activities as part of their Vision 2020 strategy to increase participation of Europeans especially women in outdoor activities.



Outdoor clothing made from natural fiber presents a good growth opportunity for global outdoor clothing manufacturers. According to global outdoor clothing company, VF Corporation, natural fiber outdoor clothing is still an unpenetrated market, thus offering good opportunities.



Global Outdoor Clothing Market: Key Segments

The study provides a conclusive view of the global outdoor clothing market by segmenting it in terms of product type, consumer group, and distribution channel.In terms of product type, the outdoor clothing markethas been classified into top wear, bottom wear, and others.



Top wear outdoor clothing productsare further subcategorized into shirts & t-shirts and jackets & hoodies.Bottom wear outdoor clothing products are subcategorized into trousers, shorts, and leggings & tights.



The others product type category includes hand wear, head wear, gloves, warmers, etc.Based on consumer group, the market is classified into men, women, and kids.



Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline. The distribution channel for offline outdoor clothing products are further subcategorized into large format stores, specialty stores, and individual retailers.



The analysis of the above segments is based on present and forecast global demand for outdoor clothing products and prevailing and future trends in the global outdoor clothing market.We have analyzed the present and estimated regional market size of outdoor clothing products across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The regional outdoor clothing market size is further broken down into country level markets in the following countries: the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Brazil.



Global Outdoor Clothing Market: Competitive Landscape

The global outdoor clothing market consists of global players as well as large number of medium and small players.VF Corporation's outdoor clothing brand "The North Face" holds a significant market share in the global outdoor clothing market.



Columbia Sportswear Company, Nike Inc., Patagonia, L.L.Bean, Timberland LLC, etc. are other players in the global outdoor clothing market.



The report includes a detailed analysis of the global outdoor clothing market, SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threat) analysis of the market, Porter's Five Force analysis, key macroeconomic indicators influencing the market, and raw material analysis. The industry analysis includes value chain analysis of the global outdoor clothingmarket.



The outdoor clothing market is driven by consumers.Companies selling branded outdoor clothing control a major portion of the outdoor clothing value chain by outsourcing outdoor clothing production to Asia Pacific countries such as China, Bangladesh, and India, where labor cost is low.



There are six value-addition activities in the global outdoor clothing market: Research & Development (R&D), Design, Production, Logistics (Purchase & Distribution), Marketing & Branding, and Services.Production, which adds the least value to the outdoor clothing market is outsourced to Asia Pacific due to the region's low labor cost.



Outdoor clothing brands focus on R&D, design, and marketing to increase their share in the global outdoor clothing market.



The report highlights major companies operating in the global outdoor clothing market including Adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Company, Hanesbrands Inc., VF Corporation, Hugo Boss AG, Mizuno Corporation, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Under Armour Inc. and Patagonia, Inc.



These market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as description of the company, financials (if available in the public domain), products, key strategies to increase market share, and recent developments and strategies adopted to increase their market share in the outdoor clothingmarket.



The global outdoor clothing market is segmented as below:



Global Outdoor Clothing Market, by Product Type

Top Wear

Shirts & T-Shirts

Jackets & Hoodies

Bottom Wear

Trousers

Shorts

Leggings & Tights



Global Outdoor Clothing Market, by Consumer Group

Men

Women

Kids



Global Outdoor Clothing Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Large Format Stores

Specialty Stores

Individual Retailers



Global Outdoor Clothing Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5687396



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

