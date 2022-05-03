Outdoor Cushions Market in the US| Increase in The Number of Campers to Boost Growth | Technavio

May 03, 2022, 03:10 ET
NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Outdoor Cushions Market share is expected to grow by USD 133.76 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. One of the major factors driving the growth of the outdoor cushions market in the United States is the increase in the number of campers. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request the latest sample report.
The increase in the number of campers, an increasing number of luxury hotels, increase in demand for water-resistant cushions will offer immense growth opportunities. However, rising competition, increasing-price war, reducing profit margins, complexity in inventory management and product sourcing, and the emergence of DIY outdoor cushions will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Outdoor Cushions Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
The residential segment's outdoor cushion market share will expand significantly in the United States. The increased popularity of outdoor living areas in the United States has resulted in a significant demand for outdoor cushions in the residential sector. As a result, there is a growing demand for deck and patio development. Consumer expenditure on deck and patio construction has increased as a result of improving financial conditions and rising income levels, which has led to an increase in consumer spending on leisure experiences in the residential sector.
This increase in number is raising the demand for outdoor furniture in the country and will increase the demand for outdoor cushions. Such increasing demand will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.
Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a sample Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40020
Outdoor Cushions Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our outdoor cushions market report covers the following areas:
- Outdoor Cushions Market size
- Outdoor Cushions Market trends
- Outdoor Cushions Market industry analysis
This study identifies the development of environment-friendly materials for outdoor cushions as one of the prime reasons driving the outdoor cushions market growth during the next few years.
Outdoor Cushions Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
- Brown Jordan International Inc.
- Central Garden and Pet Co.
- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.
- Inter IKEA Holding BV
- Jordan Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- Lowes Companies Inc.
- Purple Innovation Inc.
- Target Corp.
- The Home Depot Inc.
- Twin Star International Inc.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.
Outdoor Cushions Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist outdoor cushions market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the outdoor cushions market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the outdoor cushions market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of outdoor cushions market vendors
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports:
Hybrid Mattress Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Luxury Furniture Market in APAC by Distribution channel and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Outdoor Cushions Market Scope in the US
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.30%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 133.76 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.72
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Brown Jordan International Inc., Central Garden and Pet Co., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Jordan Manufacturing Co. Inc., Lowes Companies Inc., Purple Innovation Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., and Twin Star International Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1. Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
- Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
- Exhibit 03: Key Finding 6
- Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5
- Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7
- Exhibit 06: Key Finding 8
2. Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 07: Parent Market
- Exhibit 08: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis: Home furnishing
- 2.2.1 Inputs
- 2.2.2 Inbound logistics
- 2.2.3 Operations
- 2.2.4 Outbound logistics
- 2.2.5 Marketing and sales
- 2.2.6 Service
- 2.2.7 Support activities
- 2.2.8 Innovation
3. Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 11: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
- 3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
- 3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
- Exhibit 12: US - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 13: US market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021x
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
- . 5.1 Market segments
- The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Residential
- Commercial
- Exhibit 21: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 22: Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 23: Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 25: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user
6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Offline
- Offline
- Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 30: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Services - Market size and forecast 26.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel021-2026
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Foam cushions
- Inflatable cushions
- Others
- Exhibit 35: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 36: Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Foam cushions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 37: Foam cushions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Foam cushions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Inflatable cushions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 39: Inflatable cushions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Inflatable cushions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 41: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by Type
8. Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Overview
- Exhibit 44: Customer landscape
9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.1.1 Increase in the number of campers
- 9.1.2 Increasing number of luxury hotels
- 9.1.3 Increase in demand for water-resistant cushions
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.1.3 Increase in demand for water-resistant cushions
- 9.2.2 Complexity in inventory management and product sourcing
- 9.2.3 Emergence of DIY outdoor cushions
- Exhibit 45: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
- 9.3.1 Development of environment-friendly material for outdoor cushions
- 9.3.2 Emergence of custom-made outdoor cushions
- 9.3.3 Growing online demand for outdoor cushion products
10. Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- Exhibit 46: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 47: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 48: Industry risks
- 10.3 Competitive scenario
11. Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 49: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 50: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Brown Jordan International Inc.
- Exhibit 51: Brown Jordan International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 52: Brown Jordan International Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 53: Brown Jordan International Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.4 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.
- Exhibit 54: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Jordan Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 58: Jordan Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Jordan Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: Jordan Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.6 Kohls Corp.
- Exhibit 61: Kohls Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Kohls Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: Kohls Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: Kohls Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.7 Lowes Companies Inc.
- Exhibit 65: Lowes Companies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Lowes Companies Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 67: Lowes Companies Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 68: Lowes Companies Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.8 Pillow Perfect Inc.
- Exhibit 69: Pillow Perfect Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Pillow Perfect Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: Pillow Perfect Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.9 Purple Innovation Inc.
- Exhibit 72: Purple Innovation Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Purple Innovation Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 74: Purple Innovation Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.10 Target Corp.
- Exhibit 75: Target Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Target Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 77: Target Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 78: Target Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.11 The Home Depot Inc.
- Exhibit 79: The Home Depot Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: The Home Depot Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 81: The Home Depot Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.12 Twin Star International Inc.
- Exhibit 82: Twin Star International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Twin Star International Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 84: Twin Star International Inc. - Key offerings
12. Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.1.1 ????Market definition
- 12.1.2 Objective
- 12.1.3 Notes and caveats
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research Methodology
- Exhibit 86: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 88: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article