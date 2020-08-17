Outdoor Entertainment Returns To Atlantic City At Harrah's Resort With "Bayside Rock Live" Music Series

The event will be located at The Waterfront Conference Center parking complex, and each ticket purchased includes a socially-distanced space for two, including seating.

"Since reopening, Caesars Entertainment has been committed to offering our guests premier outdoor experiences that return them to the fun and first-class service they expect at our resorts," explained Ron Baumann, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Harrah's Resort and Caesars Atlantic City. "On the heels of launching exciting al fresco dining concepts, Harrah's Resort is thrilled to bring outdoor entertainment back to the market and offer our guests a unique Friday night experience to kickoff the weekends here in Atlantic City."

Tickets, which are priced at $44.50 for two guests, must be purchased on Ticketmaster ahead of time. Tickets go on-sale Thursday, August 20th at 10am. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase popcorn and beverage items to be enjoyed in their spots. Guests must be 21 and older to attend.

Upcoming events include:

New York Bee Gees – Bee Gees Tribute Band – 8/28/20

Doors: 7:00 p.m. , Show: 8:00 p.m.





Doors: , Show: Zoso – The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience – 9/4/20

Doors: 6:30 p.m. , Show: 7:30 p.m.





Doors: , Show: DSB – An American Journey – A Tribute to Journey featuring Myles Buckley , son of Journey guitarist Neal Schon – 9/11/20

Doors: 6:30 p.m. , Show: 7:30 p.m.





, son of Journey guitarist – Doors: , Show: Aerosmyth – The Ultimate Aerosmith Tribute Experience – 9/18/20

Doors: 6:30 p.m. , Show: 7:30 p.m.





Doors: , Show: Songs In The Attic: The Music of Billy Joel – 9/25/20

Doors: 6:00 p.m. , Show: 7:00 p.m.





– Doors: , Show: Desperado – The Nation's Premier Eagles Tribute – 10/2/20

Doors: 6:00 p.m. , Show: 7:00 p.m.





Doors: , Show: Tusk – The World's Number One Tribute To Fleetwood Mac – 10/9/20

Doors: 6:00 p.m. , Show: 7:00 p.m.





Doors: , Show: The FABBA Show – A Tribute to ABBA – 10/16/20

Doors: 6:00 p.m. , Show: 7:00 p.m.





Doors: , Show: Beatles For Sale – Beatles Tribute Band – 10/23/20

Doors: 6:00 p.m. , Show: 7:00 p.m.

For additional information and the full music lineup, visit www.harrahsresort.com.

To help support the local community, Harrah's Resort has partnered with The Community Food Bank of Southern Jersey to donate a portion of ticket sales.

In accordance with the New Jersey Governor's executive order, as well as state and local directives, Harrah's Resort is excited to launch this music series with their Health & Safety protocols at the forefront of the outdoor entertainment experience.

For more information on Caesars Health & Safety, visit https://www.caesars.com/health-and-safety.

*Pending regulatory approval.

