Outdoor Enthusiasts Rejoice As Salmon Falls Resort Extends Its Season In Southeast Alaska

With just 51 rooms, the resort has catered to discerning travelers for more than 30 years and is best known for its majestic setting and world-class salmon fishing. Ketchikan has been called "The Salmon Capital of the World," and the area is beloved for its rich Alaskan culture and breathtaking wilderness. The vast natural splendor in the midst of the Tongass National Forest on Revillagigedo Island lends itself to adventure and social distancing.

"We are thrilled to introduce an extended season with exciting new programming and favorable rates in a time when travelers are seeking a change from their daily routines," said Matt Herod, General Manager, Salmon Falls Resort. "Salmon Falls Resort is an accessible and safe destination surrounded by the world's most beautiful scenery, yet just a short flight away from the West Coast."

For a limited time, the resort is offering its popular all-inclusive guided fishing package with special rates starting at $1,500 for three nights, available for travel through the end of September. Three meals per day, airport transfers, fishing gear, accommodations, fishing and catch processing are all included. Cancellations are accepted up to 72 hours prior to arrival with no penalty or fee. Guests also have the opportunity to lock in remarkable rates now for stays next season, beginning May 1, 2021, with all-inclusive room prices starting at $350 per night.

New experiences at the resort for 2021 will focus on adventure, cultural and culinary themes that honor the extraordinary setting and heritage of the Alaskan Panhandle. Standout offerings include fishing expeditions to remote locales, flightseeing float plane tours to the Misty Fjords National Monument and guided bear watching throughout the Alaskan rainforest.

Rooms at Salmon Falls Resort are outfitted in lodge-style décor accentuated by deep earthy tones with custom wood finishes and native Alaskan art. The resort boasts stunning views of the western Behm Canal and mountain ranges. Guests enjoy access to Timbers restaurant on-site, which is open to the public, and features an array of delectable Alaskan seafood specialties paired with wines, microbrews and live music each weekend. Flexible indoor/outdoor meeting and event spaces are ideal for corporate incentive groups and breathtaking weddings. The resort is open seasonally, typically from May through late September.

Salmon Falls Resort's sister property, Edgewater Inn Restaurant & Marina, is located 15 minutes away in downtown Ketchikan area and is open year-round. Rates start at $169 per night. Popular activities for both resorts include hiking, kayaking, bear spotting, rainforest ziplining, whale watching and shopping from local artisans.

Committed to providing a safe environment for guests and staff, the resort has modified its policies and operating procedures with insight from the world's leading health authorities. Enhanced health and safety measures due to COVID-19 include social distancing throughout the resort, stringent cleaning measures, personal protective equipment for staff, in-room safety kits and more. Upon arrival at Ketchikan International Airport, guests must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival in Alaska. Salmon Falls will assist with optional testing services and send tests directly to travelers if requested.

Salmon Falls Resort and Edgewater Inn Restaurant & Marina are owned by Caliber and managed by Highgate. For reservations and more information on Salmon Falls Resort, please call 800-247-9059 or visit www.salmonfallsresort.com. Follow Salmon Falls on Facebook at Facebook.com/SalmonFallsResort and Instagram at @SalmonFallsAK.

For reservations and more information on Edgewater Inn Restaurant & Marina, please call 907-247-2600 or visit https://www.ketchikanedgewaterinn.com/. Follow Edgewater Inn on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KetchikanEdgewaterInn/ and Instagram at @EdgewaterInnAK.

About Caliber:

Founded during the depths of the 2008-09 recession, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based real estate investment firm now manages approximately $400 million in assets with another $550 million in development—including multi-family, commercial, hospitality, self-storage, medical, and in federally designated opportunity zones across the Southwest. Caliber is a six-time consecutive honoree of Inc. 500|5000 "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America." www.CaliberCo.com

About Highgate:

Highgate is a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu, with a growing Caribbean and Latin America footprint. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, Chicago, Dallas, London, Miami, and Seattle. www.highgate.com.

