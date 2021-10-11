Outdoor Enthusiasts Reminded to Prep for Fall Road Trips and Winterize Their Trailers and Motorhomes

"Whether you're driving an RV or towing a camper, it's important to be aware of potential hazards, particularly at this time of year, like slick roads, unexpected wildlife and the position of the sun while driving," said David Knapp, director of product management for Farmers ® Specialty. "We've seen a huge uptick in RV popularity this year, which means more trailers on the road, along with an increase in first-time RVers. The Farmers Specialty team wants to remind outdoor enthusiasts of the importance of practicing safe and focused driving."

The change in weather also serves as a friendly reminder that it could be time to perform a few routine maintenance tasks to help keep vehicles in good working order and ready for next season's adventures. RV and travel trailer owners may also want to plan ahead and take a few key steps to help ensure their motorhomes and trailers are protected before relocating or storing their equipment for the winter months.

Consider the following to help keep travelers safe on the road this fall and protect your RVs:

Inspect Tires: Before getting on the road, you may want to check your RV's tire pressure and that the treads are in good shape. It's also advisable to check the DOT Tire Identification Number (TIN) on the sidewall of your tires to determine the tires' age – according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the last four digits of the TIN indicate the week and year the tire was manufactured. As most motorhomes and travel trailers are typically driven fewer miles per year than other vehicles, it may be necessary to replace tires due to age before you see visible signs of wear and tear. The NHTSA cites that some vehicle and tire manufacturers recommend replacing tires that are six to 10 years old. See your local tire distributor for additional information.

