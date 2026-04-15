Outdoor Equipped Lands on Inc Regionals Fastest Growing Companies of 2026

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor Equipped has earned a spot on Inc Regionals prestigious 2026 list honoring the fastest-growing private companies in America. This milestone highlights the company's rapid expansion and dedication to partner growth.

The 2026 Inc. Regionals list, compiled by Inc., ranks companies based on revenue growth over a two-year period and highlights privately-held companies that are consistently and quickly growing year over year.

Outdoor Equipped, a leading Amazon retailer in the workwear, footwear, apparel, accessories, travel, and sports categories, has seen consistent year over year growth. The company specializes in building strategic partnerships with premium brands and operates as a wholesale partner, service provider, and logistics arm. Through its expertise, Outdoor Equipped enables top brands to retain control, expand their reach, and increase sales on the Amazon platform.

"This recognition reflects our commitment to partnering with high-quality brands, executing strong strategies, and continuously reinvesting in our people and processes," said Outdoor Equipped CEO Chad Hankinson. "The Amazon platform is a challenging channel for many brands, and third-party providers often over-promise and under-deliver. Our success comes from being a true partner—not just a retailer."

Outdoor Equipped also operates a brick and mortar retail space in Wilmington, NC where it hosts various brand events and showcases products across the outdoor, sports, work, juvenile, surf, tactical, and apparel spaces.

Looking ahead, Outdoor Equipped expects continued growth across all sales channels with the help of their many premium partner brands.

SOURCE Outdoor Equipped