Outdoor Furniture Market: 34% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By Product, End-user, and Distribution Channel | Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2025

Regional Analysis & Forecasts

34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for outdoor furniture in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver

The increasing demand for patio heating products in commercial and residential spaces will be one of the significant factors fueling outdoor furniture market growth during the forecast period. Free-standing and tabletop patio heaters are widely preferred in the hospitality industry for their aesthetic appeal. With the increasing number of bars, dine-outs, pubs, party lounges, cafes, and restaurants, the demand for patio heaters is expected to proliferate. In addition to commercial spaces, the need for patio heaters is also increasing for residential users. Rising awareness about the benefits of patio heaters has contributed to this growing demand from residential customers.

Market Challenge

The long replacement cycle will be a major challenge for the outdoor furniture market during the forecast period. Branded, superior-quality furniture, including outdoor furniture, does not require frequent replacements. Superior quality furniture made of wood is characterized by a longer replacement cycle than furniture made of cheap materials such as plastic. The high initial cost and long replacement cycle of outdoor furniture products would hinder the growth of the market. The average life of outdoor furniture products lasts for 7 to 9 years. Major furniture manufacturers offer product warranties and guarantees, which further increase product life spans. This discourages the repeat purchase of furniture. The revenue of the global furniture market, including the global outdoor furniture market, is cyclic. Thus, the long replacement cycle of furniture restricts frequent sales of outdoor furniture, thereby hampering the growth of the global outdoor furniture market.

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The outdoor furniture market share growth by the outdoor furniture and accessories segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Major Companies of the Market

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.



Berkshire Hathaway Inc.



Century Furniture LLC



Gloster Furniture GmbH



Haworth Inc.



Herman Miller Inc.



Inter IKEA Holding BV



The Home Depot Inc.



TUUCI LLC



Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Outdoor Furniture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.26 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Gloster Furniture GmbH, Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, The Home Depot Inc., TUUCI LLC, and Williams-Sonoma Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

