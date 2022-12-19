Outdoor furniture market size in the US to grow by USD 1,434.3 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the outdoor furniture market in the US as a part of the global home furnishings market within the global household durables industry. The parent global home furnishings market covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing/marketing of furniture, home textiles, floor coverings, and decorative products. The global outdoor furniture market size in the US is estimated to increase by USD 1,434.3 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.26%

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Outdoor Furniture Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Global outdoor furniture market in the US - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global outdoor furniture market in the US – Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global outdoor furniture market in the US is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer outdoor furniture in us in the market are Agio International Co., Ashcomm LLC, Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Ltd, Brown Jordan Co., Century Furniture LLC, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Forever Patio, Homecrest Outdoor Living LLC, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., LaZBoy Inc., Lebello USA, Lloyd Flanders Inc, Lowes Co. Inc., LUXCRAFT, MillerKnoll Inc., Penney OpCo LLC, The Home Depot Inc., Wayfair Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc., and Windward Design Group and others.

The global outdoor furniture market in the US is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by the increasing demand for patio heating products in commercial and residential spaces, the growing residential and commercial construction market, and innovation in product design and portfolio expansion.

Vendor offerings -

Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Ltd: The company offers outdoor furniture such as outdoor settings, bar settings, and outdoor lounge seating.

The company offers outdoor furniture such as outdoor settings, bar settings, and outdoor lounge seating. Brown Jordan Co.: The company offers outdoor furniture such as loveseats, arm chairs, daybeds, and fire tables.

The company offers outdoor furniture such as loveseats, arm chairs, daybeds, and fire tables. Century Furniture LLC: The company offers outdoor furniture such as dining chairs, dining tables, sofas, and sectionals.

The company offers outdoor furniture such as dining chairs, dining tables, sofas, and sectionals. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.: The company offers outdoor furniture such as dining armchair, dining tables, side chairs, hill sofas, coffee chair

The company offers outdoor furniture such as dining armchair, dining tables, side chairs, hill sofas, coffee chair Forever Patio: The company offers outdoor furniture such as deep seating, sectional seating, dining tables, and dining chairs.

The company offers outdoor furniture such as deep seating, sectional seating, dining tables, and dining chairs. Homecrest Outdoor Living LLC

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

LaZBoy Inc.

Lebello USA

For Details on the vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

Global outdoor furniture market in the US - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channels (offline and online), products (outdoor furniture and accessories, outdoor grills and accessories, and patio heating products), and end-user (residential and commercial).

The market share growth of the offline segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The market is expanding due to the rising appeal of specialty furniture retailers. Manufacturers and distributors can plan their resources for brand creation, promotions, and IT support as the vendors in the market are running their own retail stores. The vendors generate most of their revenue from retail stores. The above factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Global outdoor furniture market in the US – Market dynamics



Leading Drivers - One of the key factors driving the US outdoor furniture market growth is the increasing demand for patio heating products in commercial and residential spaces. The increase in the number of bars and restaurants with outdoor seating has influenced the demand for patio heaters. Commercial customers like patio heaters that run on natural gas and propane. The volume sales of patio heaters are driven by the expanding number of pubs and restaurants. Patio heaters are becoming more and more popular among end customers in the residential market due to increased product awareness.

Key Trends - Increasing demand for environment-friendly outdoor furniture is the major trend influencing the US outdoor furniture market growth. To protect the environment, many people are choosing eco-friendly furniture. As alternatives to forest wood, there are several eco-friendly construction materials available, including teak, rosewood, sal, and deodar. Concerns about the environment, the harm caused by deforestation, and the airborne effects of toxic coatings have encouraged furniture makers to adopt green technologies. Natural materials are increasingly used for outdoor furniture since they can survive extreme weather and have a more attractive aesthetic. Additionally, suppliers are using renewable resources to produce furniture, particularly outdoor furniture. Such factors are contributing to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The long replacement cycle is one of the key challenges hindering the US outdoor furniture market growth. Furniture made of expensive materials like plastic has a shorter replacement cycle than the furniture of superior quality made of wood. The market's expansion would be hindered by the high initial cost and long replacement cycle of outdoor furniture products. The furniture items, including outdoor furniture, are built to last and they do not require frequent replacement. This obstacle prevents the market from expanding.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report !

What are the key data covered in this outdoor furniture market in the US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the outdoor furniture market in the US between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the outdoor furniture market in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the outdoor furniture market in the US vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Outdoor Furniture Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The outdoor furniture market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.28% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,207.76 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (outdoor furniture and accessories, outdoor grills and accessories, and patio heating products), end-user (residential and commercial), distribution Channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Luxury Furniture Market by Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The luxury furniture market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.21% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 9,215.63 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (residential and commercial), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Outdoor Furniture Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 135 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1434.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.48 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agio International Co., Ashcomm LLC, Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Ltd, Brown Jordan Co., Century Furniture LLC, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Forever Patio, Homecrest Outdoor Living LLC, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., LaZBoy Inc., Lebello USA, Lloyd Flanders Inc, Lowes Co. Inc., LUXCRAFT, MillerKnoll Inc., Penney OpCo LLC, The Home Depot Inc., Wayfair Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc., and Windward Design Group Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market



Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 12: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Outdoor furniture market in US 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Outdoor furniture market in US 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 20: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 21: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 22: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 23: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 24: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 25: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 26: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 27: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 29: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 31: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 40: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 42: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Outdoor furniture and accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 44: Chart on Outdoor furniture and accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Outdoor furniture and accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Outdoor furniture and accessories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Outdoor furniture and accessories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Outdoor grills and accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Outdoor grills and accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Outdoor grills and accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Outdoor grills and accessories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Outdoor grills and accessories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Patio heating products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Patio heating products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Patio heating products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Patio heating products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Patio heating products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Market Segmentation by End-user

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 57: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 59: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

8.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 69: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 71: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 72: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 73: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 74: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 75: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 76: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Agio International Co.

Exhibit 77: Agio International Co. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Agio International Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 79: Agio International Co. - Key offerings

12.4 Ashcomm LLC

Exhibit 80: Ashcomm LLC - Overview



Exhibit 81: Ashcomm LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 82: Ashcomm LLC - Key offerings

12.5 Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Ltd

Exhibit 83: Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 84: Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 85: Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Ltd - Key offerings

12.6 Brown Jordan Co.

Exhibit 86: Brown Jordan Co. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Brown Jordan Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 88: Brown Jordan Co. - Key offerings

12.7 Century Furniture LLC

Exhibit 89: Century Furniture LLC - Overview



Exhibit 90: Century Furniture LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Century Furniture LLC - Key offerings

12.8 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Exhibit 92: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Forever Patio

Exhibit 96: Forever Patio - Overview



Exhibit 97: Forever Patio - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Forever Patio - Key offerings

12.10 Homecrest Outdoor Living LLC

Exhibit 99: Homecrest Outdoor Living LLC - Overview



Exhibit 100: Homecrest Outdoor Living LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Homecrest Outdoor Living LLC - Key offerings

12.11 Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Exhibit 102: Inter IKEA Systems B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Inter IKEA Systems B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Inter IKEA Systems B.V. - Key offerings

12.12 Lloyd Flanders Inc

Exhibit 105: Lloyd Flanders Inc - Overview



Exhibit 106: Lloyd Flanders Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Lloyd Flanders Inc - Key offerings

12.13 Lowes Co. Inc.

Exhibit 108: Lowes Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Lowes Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Lowes Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 MillerKnoll Inc.

Exhibit 111: MillerKnoll Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: MillerKnoll Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: MillerKnoll Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: MillerKnoll Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Penney OpCo LLC

Exhibit 115: Penney OpCo LLC - Overview



Exhibit 116: Penney OpCo LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Penney OpCo LLC - Key offerings

12.16 The Home Depot Inc.

Exhibit 118: The Home Depot Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: The Home Depot Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: The Home Depot Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Williams Sonoma Inc.

Exhibit 121: Williams Sonoma Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Williams Sonoma Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Williams Sonoma Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Williams Sonoma Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio