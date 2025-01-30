Outdoor Furniture Market to grow by USD 5.16 Billion from 2025-2029, driven by rising demand for patio heating products, AI's impact on market trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global outdoor furniture market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.16 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for patio heating products in commercial and residential spaces is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing demand for environment-friendly outdoor furniture. However, long replacement cycle for outdoor furniture poses a challenge. Key market players include Agio International Co., Ashley Retail LLC, Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Ltd., Brown Jordan Co., Castlery Pte Ltd., Century Furniture LLC, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Gloster Furniture GmbH, Haworth Inc., Homecrest Outdoor Living LLC, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Keter Group, Lloyd Flanders Inc, Lowes Co. Inc., Metro Plus Lifestyle, MillerKnoll Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Wayfair Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc., and Yardbird.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Outdoor Furniture Market 2025-2029

Outdoor Furniture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.1% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 5.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.0 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, Canada, France, UK, India, and UAE Key companies profiled Agio International Co., Ashley Global Retail LLC, Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Ltd., Brown Jordan Co., Castlery Pte Ltd., Century Furniture LLC, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Gloster Furniture GmbH, Haworth Inc., Homecrest Outdoor Living LLC, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Keter Group, Lloyd Flanders Inc, Lowes Co. Inc., Metro Plus Lifestyle, MillerKnoll Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Wayfair Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc., and Yardbird

Market Driver

The Outdoor Furniture Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing trend of tourists visiting seaside areas, hill stations, scenic beauty places, and historical monuments. Homeowners and hotels are investing in garden and balcony furniture to enhance their outdoor spaces, creating a strong demand for weather-resistant, crack-proof, and insect-resistant pieces. Eco-friendly fixtures, such as those made from recycled materials or sustainable bamboo and reclaimed wood, are gaining popularity. Architectural themes are also influencing the market, with consumers seeking furniture that complements their homes and commercial constructions. The hospitality sector, including hotels, cafes, and restaurants, is a major distribution channel for outdoor furniture. House centers, flagship stores, specialty stores, and online channels are also significant players. Trends like rooftop gardens, dining spaces, and recreational areas are driving demand for versatile and durable pieces, such as loungers, daybeds, dining sets, and seating sets. Millennials, who prioritize experiences over material possessions, are fueling the market with their world tours, vacations, and trips. Digitization, mobile usage, and internet connectivity are transforming the industry, with customers increasingly relying on online research and purchasing. Luxury, elegance, and sustainability are key factors influencing consumer preferences, with a focus on lightweight, and natural appearance pieces. Overall, the market for outdoor furniture is expected to continue growing, driven by the leisure experiences and household appeal of outdoor spaces.

The outdoor furniture market is witnessing a significant trend towards eco-friendly options. Consumers are increasingly opting for sustainable furnishing materials, such as teak, rosewood, sal, deodar, and Moso bamboo, as alternatives to forest wood. This shift is driven by growing environmental concerns and the negative impacts of deforestation and toxic substances in outdoor furniture finishes on the environment. Manufacturers are responding to this demand by offering a diverse range of aesthetically pleasing, eco-friendly furniture. Moso bamboo, for instance, is a popular choice due to its strength and durability, which surpasses that of oak. This sustainable approach is a positive development in the global outdoor furniture market.

Market Challenges

The Outdoor Furniture Market faces unique challenges in catering to various sectors such as tourism, hospitality, and homeowners. In seaside areas and scenic beauty places, furniture must withstand external climatic conditions, ensuring weather resistance, crack proofing, and insect resistance. For hotels and resorts, tensile strength and eco-friendly fixtures are essential, aligning with architectural themes. Houseowners seek durable, comfortable, and aesthetically appealing furniture for their gardens, balconies, backyards, and rooftop gardens. In the commercial sector, distribution channels include Home Centers, Flagship Stores, and Specialty Stores, while online distribution channels cater to the growing trend of digitization, mobile usage, and internet connectivity. The hospitality sector demands luxury and elegance, with versatility being crucial for millennials on world tours, vacations, and trips. Materials like wood, plastic, and metal are popular, with natural beauty and sustainability being key factors. Furniture pieces include seating sets (chairs, tables), loungers and daybeds, dining sets, and various decor items like cushions, lights, and gardening supplies. Commercial constructions require weather resilience, bug resistance, and durability. Eco-friendly outdoor furniture made from recycled materials and a minimal environmental footprint is increasingly popular, with trends towards clean-lined design, textile durability, and comfort. Lightweight and pieces with a natural appearance are preferred for distant working situations, such as terraces and cafes. Recreational activities like rooftop bars, rooftop kitchens, and dining spaces require outdoor lighting and dining chairs, while common areas may prioritize sustainability and eco-friendly fixtures.

The outdoor furniture market features branded, superior-quality products designed for long-term use. These items, including those made of wood, have a longer replacement cycle compared to low-cost alternatives like plastic. However, the high initial cost and extended replacement cycle may hinder market growth. Consumers view expensive outdoor furniture as a one-time investment. Vendors focus on offering durable, top-notch products to meet this demand.

Segment Overview

This outdoor furniture market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 OF and A

1.2 Outdoor grills and accessories

1.3 Patio heating products End-user 2.1 Residential

2.2 Commercial Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 OF and A- The outdoor furniture (OF) and accessories (A) market is experiencing growth due to increasing consumer interest in outdoor decoration and leisure activities. Contemporary and transitional designs, ease of maintenance, comfort, and versatility are key factors driving sales of outdoor dining tables, sofas, and cushions. Williams Sonoma Inc. Is among the vendors catering to this demand, offering various types of OF and A, including lounge furniture, dining furniture, outdoor furniture, cushions, and pillows. Consumers prioritize cushions for protection against summer heat and frequent replacement for new designs. Vendors respond by offering mix-and-match sets and customized cushions. Swirling chairs, deep seating, and furniture that matches indoor chairs and sofas are popular trends. Wooden and metal furniture, as well as wicker furniture, remain preferred choices due to their strength, durability, and lightweight properties. Overall, consumer preferences for OF and A are fueling the growth of the global outdoor furniture market.

Research Analysis

The Outdoor Furniture Market caters to the growing demand for comfortable and stylish furniture for various leisure settings. From touristic seaside areas and scenic beauty places to hill stations and historical monuments, outdoor furniture plays a vital role in enhancing the overall experience. Hotels, restaurants, and cafes also invest in high-quality outdoor furniture to offer their guests a memorable experience. Open spaces and public gardens are ideal locations for these products, which boast weather resilience, bug resistance, and tensile strength. The residential sector, including gardens and balconies, also contributes significantly to the market. Aesthetics, durability, and crack-proof properties are essential factors for consumers. The market includes a wide range of products, from modular sofas and lawn chairs to rooftop gardens and cafes, catering to various recreational activities and rooftop bars. Household sales are a growing segment, with an increasing focus on overall household appeal.

Market Research Overview

The Outdoor Furniture Market is experiencing in demand as tourists and homeowners seek to enhance their leisure experiences in various settings. Seaside areas, hill stations, scenic beauty places, historical monuments, and public gardens are popular destinations for outdoor furniture. The market caters to both residential and commercial sectors, with distribution channels including Home Centers, Flagship Stores, Specialty Stores, and Online distribution channels. Outdoor furniture is essential for hotels, restaurants, cafes, and other hospitality establishments, as well as for homeowners looking to upgrade their backyards, balconies, gardens, porches, and rooftop spaces. The market offers a wide range of seating options, including chairs, tables, seating sets, loungers and daybeds, and dining sets. Materials used include wood, plastic, and metal, with a focus on weather resistance, crack proofing, insect resistance, and tensile strength. Eco-friendly fixtures and architectural themes are also popular, with a growing emphasis on sustainability and recycled materials. Outdoor furniture is not just for leisure; it also caters to the needs of millennials on world tours, vacations, and trips. The market offers versatile and elegant designs, with a focus on comfort, durability, and aesthetic appeal. With the increasing trend of digitization, mobile usage, and internet connectivity, outdoor furniture is also becoming a luxury and essential for rooftop bars, kitchens, and dining spaces. Overall, the Outdoor Furniture Market is a significant contributor to the tourism industry, offering a wide range of products for various settings and customer needs. The market continues to evolve, with new trends emerging in outdoor lighting, lounge chairs, fire pits, dining tables, umbrellas, sofas, pillows, rugs, and commercial constructions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

OF And A



Outdoor Grills And Accessories



Patio Heating Products

End-user

Residential



Commercial

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

