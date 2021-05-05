Outdoor Furniture Market to grow USD 8.27 billion through 2024 | Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Download FREE Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Barbeques Galore, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Brown Jordan Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Herman Miller Inc., Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Lowe's Companies Inc., and Williams-Sonoma, Inc are some of the major market participants. The rising demand for patio heating products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Outdoor Furniture Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Outdoor Furniture Market is segmented as below:

Product

Outdoor Furniture And Accessories



Outdoor Grills And Accessories



Patio Heating Products

End-user

Residential



Commercial

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America .

Outdoor Furniture Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the outdoor furniture market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Barbeques Galore, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Brown Jordan Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Herman Miller Inc., Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Lowe's Companies Inc., and Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Outdoor Furniture Market size

Outdoor Furniture Market trends

Outdoor Furniture Market industry analysis

The rising demand for patio heating products is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, a long replacement cycle may threaten the growth of the market.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the outdoor furniture market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Outdoor Furniture Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist outdoor furniture market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the outdoor furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the outdoor furniture market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of outdoor furniture market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Outdoor furniture and accessories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Outdoor grills and accessories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Patio heating products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user placement

Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel placement

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.

Barbeques Galore

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Brown Jordan , Inc.

, Inc. Century Furniture LLC

Herman Miller , Inc.

, Inc. Home Depot Product Authority LLC

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Lowe's Companies Inc.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

