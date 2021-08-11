Outdoor Furniture Market to Witness Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Herman Miller Inc., and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. emerge as Key Market Contributors | Technavio
Aug 11, 2021, 13:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Outdoor Furniture Market by Product (Outdoor furniture and accessories, Outdoor grills and accessories, and Patio heating products), End-user (Residential and Commercial), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. (US), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (US), and Herman Miller Inc. (US) are some of the dominant outdoor furniture market participants likely to contribute to the market growth significantly. Do you know the outdoor furniture market size is expected to reach a value of USD 3.73 billion during 2021-2025?
Download Sample PDF Right Here!
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low and inferior impact on the outdoor furniture market growth.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
Outdoor furniture and accessories was the largest product segment in 2020.
- What is the expected YOY in 2021?
The YOY growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 2.26%.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market growth is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 3%.
- How big is the APAC market?
34% of the growth will originate from APAC
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Outdoor Furniture Market in US by Product, End-user, and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Wooden Furniture Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Residential Outdoor Storage Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Although the Increasing demand for patio heating products in commercial and residential spaces, growing residential and commercial construction market, and innovation in product design and portfolio expansion will offer immense growth opportunities.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Retrieve Outdoor Furniture Report Highlights Here
Outdoor Furniture Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Outdoor Furniture Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Outdoor Furniture And Accessories
- Outdoor Grills And Accessories
- Patio Heating Products
- End-user
- Residential
- Commercial
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Outdoor Furniture Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The outdoor furniture market report covers the following areas:
- Outdoor Furniture Market Size
- Outdoor Furniture Market Trends
- Outdoor Furniture Market Industry Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Century Furniture LLC, Gloster Furniture GmbH, Haworth Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, The Home Depot Inc., TUUCI LLC, and Williams-Sonoma Inc. are some of the other major market participants.
In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this outdoor furniture market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Access Technavio's Subscription Platform For 14 Days Free Trial Before Buying Full Report
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Outdoor Furniture Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist outdoor furniture market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the outdoor furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the outdoor furniture market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of outdoor furniture market vendors
Table of Contents:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.1.1 Parent market
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for home furnishings
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Service
2.2.7 Support activities
2.2.8 Innovation
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on consumer discretionary
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Outdoor furniture and accessories
- Outdoor grills and accessories
- Patio heating products
Outdoor furniture and accessories was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025, growing faster than the overall market
Buy the full outdoor furniture market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.
Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
5.3 Outdoor furniture and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Outdoor furniture and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 18: Outdoor furniture and accessories - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Outdoor grills and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: Outdoor grills and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 20: Outdoor grills and accessories - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Patio heating products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 21: Patio heating products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 22: Patio heating products - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.7 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by End-user
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Residential
- Commercial
Residential was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025, growing slower than the overall market
Buy the full outdoor furniture market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.
Exhibit 24: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
6.2 Comparison by End-user
Exhibit 25: Comparison by End-user
6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 26: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 27: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 28: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 29: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by End-user
7. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
7.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Offline
- Online
Offline was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025, growing slower than the overall market
Buy the full outdoor furniture market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.
Exhibit 31: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
7.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
Exhibit 32: Comparison by Distribution channel
7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 33: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 35: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 36: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
8. Customer landscape
8.1 Customer landscape
Exhibit 38: Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
9. Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
The regions covered in the report are:
North America
APAC
Europe
South America
MEA
North America was the largest region of the market in 2020 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025
Buy the report now to obtain meticulously researched actionable insights on the emerging and potential regional markets.
Exhibit 39: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
9.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 40: Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 41: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 42: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 43: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 44: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 45: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 46: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 47: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)v
Exhibit 48: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 49: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 50: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
9.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 51: Key leading countries
9.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 52: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.1.1 Increasing demand for patio heating products in commercial and residential spaces
10.1.2 Growing residential and commercial construction market
10.1.3 Innovation in product design and portfolio expansion
10.2 Market challenges
10.2.1 Long replacement cycle
10.2.2 Fluctuations in raw material prices
10.2.3 Environmental concerns due to deforestation
Exhibit 53: Impact of drivers and challenges
10.3 Market trends
10.3.1 Increasing demand for environment-friendly outdoor furniture
10.3.2 Increasing availability of multi-functional outdoor furniture
10.3.3 Growing sales of outdoor furniture products online
11. Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
Exhibit 54: Vendor landscape
11.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 55: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 56: Industry risks
Techanavio's Analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats by comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption
12. Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 57: Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 58: Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
12.4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
12.5 Century Furniture LLC
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
12.6 Gloster Furniture GmbH
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
12.7 Haworth Inc.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
12.8 Herman Miller Inc.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
12.9 Inter IKEA Holding BV
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
12.10 The Home Depot Inc.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
12.11 TUUCI LLC
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
12.12 Williams-Sonoma Inc.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
13. Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.3 Research Methodology
Validation techniques employed for market sizing
13.4 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article