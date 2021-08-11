Outdoor Furniture Market to Witness Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Herman Miller Inc., and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. emerge as Key Market Contributors | Technavio

Download Sample PDF Right Here!

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low and inferior impact on the outdoor furniture market growth.



Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Outdoor furniture and accessories was the largest product segment in 2020.

What is the expected YOY in 2021?

The YOY growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 2.26%.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market growth is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 3%.

How big is the APAC market?

34% of the growth will originate from APAC

Although the Increasing demand for patio heating products in commercial and residential spaces, growing residential and commercial construction market, and innovation in product design and portfolio expansion will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Outdoor Furniture Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Outdoor Furniture Market is segmented as below:

Product

Outdoor Furniture And Accessories



Outdoor Grills And Accessories



Patio Heating Products

End-user

Residential



Commercial

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Outdoor Furniture Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The outdoor furniture market report covers the following areas:

Outdoor Furniture Market Size

Outdoor Furniture Market Trends

Outdoor Furniture Market Industry Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Century Furniture LLC, Gloster Furniture GmbH, Haworth Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, The Home Depot Inc., TUUCI LLC, and Williams-Sonoma Inc. are some of the other major market participants.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this outdoor furniture market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Outdoor Furniture Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist outdoor furniture market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the outdoor furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the outdoor furniture market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA

, APAC, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of outdoor furniture market vendors

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent market

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for home furnishings

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Support activities

2.2.8 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on consumer discretionary

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Outdoor furniture and accessories

Outdoor grills and accessories

Patio heating products

Outdoor furniture and accessories was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025, growing faster than the overall market

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Outdoor furniture and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Outdoor furniture and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Outdoor furniture and accessories - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Outdoor grills and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Outdoor grills and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Outdoor grills and accessories - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Patio heating products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Patio heating products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Patio heating products - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Residential

Commercial

Residential was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025, growing slower than the overall market

Exhibit 24: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 25: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by End-user

7. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

7.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Offline

Online

Offline was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025, growing slower than the overall market

Exhibit 31: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 32: Comparison by Distribution channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

8. Customer landscape

8.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 38: Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

9. Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:­

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

North America was the largest region of the market in 2020 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025

Exhibit 39: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 41: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 42: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 43: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 45: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 46: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 47: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)v

Exhibit 48: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 49: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 50: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 51: Key leading countries

9.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 52: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.1.1 Increasing demand for patio heating products in commercial and residential spaces

10.1.2 Growing residential and commercial construction market

10.1.3 Innovation in product design and portfolio expansion

10.2 Market challenges

10.2.1 Long replacement cycle

10.2.2 Fluctuations in raw material prices

10.2.3 Environmental concerns due to deforestation

Exhibit 53: Impact of drivers and challenges

10.3 Market trends

10.3.1 Increasing demand for environment-friendly outdoor furniture

10.3.2 Increasing availability of multi-functional outdoor furniture

10.3.3 Growing sales of outdoor furniture products online

11. Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

Exhibit 54: Vendor landscape

11.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 55: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 56: Industry risks

Techanavio's Analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats by comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption

12. Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 57: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 58: Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

12.4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

12.5 Century Furniture LLC

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

12.6 Gloster Furniture GmbH

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

12.7 Haworth Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

12.8 Herman Miller Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

12.9 Inter IKEA Holding BV

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

12.10 The Home Depot Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

12.11 TUUCI LLC

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

12.12 Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

13. Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.3 Research Methodology

Validation techniques employed for market sizing

13.4 List of abbreviations

