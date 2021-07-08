Outdoor Furniture Market value in the US to increase by over $ 900 Mn during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jul 08, 2021, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 917.67 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the outdoor furniture market in the US to register a CAGR of almost 3%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Barbeques Galore, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Brown Jordan Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Herman Miller Inc., Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Inter IKEA Systems BV, and Williams-Sonoma Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for patio heating products in commercial and residential spaces will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Outdoor Furniture Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation
Outdoor Furniture Market in the US is segmented as below:
- Product
- Outdoor Furniture and Accessories
- Outdoor Grills and Accessories
- Patio Heating Products
- End-user
- Residential
- Commercial
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Outdoor Furniture Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the outdoor furniture market in the US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Barbeques Galore, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Brown Jordan Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Herman Miller Inc., Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Inter IKEA Systems BV, and Williams-Sonoma Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Outdoor Furniture Market in US size
- Outdoor Furniture Market in US trends
- Outdoor Furniture Market in US industry analysis
The increasing availability of multi-functional outdoor furniture is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, long replacement cycles may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the outdoor furniture market in the US is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Outdoor Furniture Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist outdoor furniture market growth in the US during the next five years
- Estimation of the outdoor furniture market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the outdoor furniture market in the US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the outdoor furniture market vendors in the US
