Outdoor Gym Equipment Market Size to grow by USD 687.37 million from 2021 to 2026 | Driven by Increasing Awareness of Diabetes & Obesity | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving the global outdoor gym equipment market growth is the increasing awareness of diabetes and obesity. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the prevalence of obesity was 39.8% and affected about 93.3 million US adults between 2015 and 2016. Of this, 35.7% of young adults aged between 20 and 39 years, 42.8% of middle-aged adults aged between 40 and 59 years, and 41.0% of older adults aged 60 and above were obese. According to CDC, about 9.4% of the consumers in the US had diabetes in 2015. More than one million new cases of diabetes were diagnosed among adults aged between 18 and 79 in 2015. In addition, 73.5 million people in the US had high cholesterol in 2015. Thus, organizations like CDC have been spreading awareness of health conditions such as diabetes. These initiatives are expected to support the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis :

The outdoor gym equipment market report is segmented by Application (Public outdoor establishments and Private outdoor establishments) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America).

The outdoor gym equipment market share growth by the public outdoor establishment's segment will be significant during the forecast period. The spread of health awareness by the governments of both developed and developing countries will boost the market for public outdoor establishments in the coming years.

Some Companies Mentioned

The outdoor gym equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market.

Belson Outdoors LLC



Broxap Ltd.



Caloo Ltd.



Forpark Australia



Fresh Air Fitness



Greenfields Outdoor Fitness Inc.



Jupiter Play and Leisure Ltd.



Khalsa Gymnastic Works



KOMPAN A/S



MoveStrong



PlayCore Wisconsin Inc.



Proludic SAS



Xccent Fitness



The Great Outdoor Gym Co.



Wicksteed Leisure Ltd.

Outdoor Gym Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.13% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 687.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.45 Performing market contribution North America at 40% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Belson Outdoors LLC, Broxap Ltd., Caloo Ltd., Forpark Australia, Fresh Air Fitness, Greenfields Outdoor Fitness Inc., Jupiter Play and Leisure Ltd., Khalsa Gymnastic Works, KOMPAN A/S, MoveStrong, PlayCore Wisconsin Inc., Proludic SAS, Xccent Fitness, The Great Outdoor Gym Co., and Wicksteed Leisure Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Public outdoor establishments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Public outdoor establishments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Public outdoor establishments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Public outdoor establishments - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Public outdoor establishments - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Private outdoor establishments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Private outdoor establishments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Private outdoor establishments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Private outdoor establishments - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Private outdoor establishments - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Belson Outdoors LLC

Exhibit 89: Belson Outdoors LLC - Overview



Exhibit 90: Belson Outdoors LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Belson Outdoors LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Caloo Ltd.

Exhibit 92: Caloo Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Caloo Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Caloo Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Forpark Australia

Exhibit 95: Forpark Australia - Overview



Exhibit 96: Forpark Australia - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Forpark Australia - Key offerings

10.6 Fresh Air Fitness

Exhibit 98: Fresh Air Fitness - Overview



Exhibit 99: Fresh Air Fitness - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Fresh Air Fitness - Key offerings

10.7 Greenfields Outdoor Fitness Inc.

Exhibit 101: Greenfields Outdoor Fitness Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Greenfields Outdoor Fitness Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Greenfields Outdoor Fitness Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 PlayCore Wisconsin Inc.

Exhibit 104: PlayCore Wisconsin Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: PlayCore Wisconsin Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: PlayCore Wisconsin Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Proludic SAS

Exhibit 107: Proludic SAS - Overview



Exhibit 108: Proludic SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Proludic SAS - Key offerings

10.10 The Great Outdoor Gym Co.

Exhibit 110: The Great Outdoor Gym Co. - Overview



Exhibit 111: The Great Outdoor Gym Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: The Great Outdoor Gym Co. - Key offerings

10.11 Wicksteed Leisure Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Wicksteed Leisure Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Wicksteed Leisure Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Wicksteed Leisure Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Xccent Fitness

Exhibit 116: Xccent Fitness - Overview



Exhibit 117: Xccent Fitness - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Xccent Fitness - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 119: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 120: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 121: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 122: Research methodology



Exhibit 123: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 124: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 125: List of abbreviations

