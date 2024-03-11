Outdoor Industry Veteran, Mike Carney, Appointed as President & CEO of Outdoor Sportsman Group

New Head of Outdoor Sportsman Group to Oversee Best-In-Class Television Networks, MyOutdoorTV and Leading Industry Publications

DENVER, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor Sportsman Group (OSG) announces the appointment of Mike Carney as the new President & Chief Executive Officer. A familiar face at OSG with a rich history in the outdoor media landscape, Carney previously held the position of Chief Operating Officer within the company.

Under his new leadership role, Carney will manage and oversee Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, and World Fishing Network, while continuing to guide the vision for MyOutdoorTV, as well as OSG's extensive list of leading brand publications. This move is set to strengthen the broadcast, SVOD, digital, social and print presence of OSG, fortifying its commitment to delivering premium content to outdoor enthusiasts everywhere.

Mike Carney brings to the position a lifetime of industry experience, having been intimately involved with editorial content, sales, brand marketing, and consumer product sales management for the past 20-plus years. Carney's depth of knowledge and understanding of the outdoor industry positions him as the ideal leader to spearhead innovation and growth at Outdoor Sportsman Group.

"As a respected professional in the outdoor sports media field, Mike Carney has consistently proven his commitment and capability," stated Steve Smith, President of KSE Media Ventures. "His promotion to President & CEO reflects our confidence in his vision and strategic planning abilities for our evolving platforms. His deep roots in hunting, shooting, and fishing, along with his profound grasp of the market dynamics, its heritage, and the driving factors behind consumer behavior, positions him perfectly to guide us in delivering innovative and efficient solutions to our partners."

Carney's previous successes demonstrate his ability to provide robust leadership and an unwavering commitment to the organization's values and objectives. His promotion will lead OSG into a new era, capitalizing on digital trends and nurturing connections with OSG's extensive audience base.

"I am honored to step into the role of President & CEO at Outdoor Sportsman Group," said Mike Carney. "I look forward to leading our amazingly talented team as we continue to inspire and fuel the passions of outdoor enthusiasts around the world with our premium content, on all our proven legacy and emerging media platforms."

In his new role as President & CEO, Carney will lead strategic initiatives that align with Outdoor Sportsman Group's overarching goals of entertaining, educating and empowering the outdoor community. He will play a crucial role in identifying and capitalizing on emerging market trends, expanding the company's digital and streaming footprint, and strengthening industry partnerships to amplify OSG's group's mission.

About Outdoor Sportsman Group: Outdoor Sportsman Group is comprised of the world's foremost media and entertainment brands for outdoor adventure enthusiasts. It includes three leading multichannel networks: Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and World Fishing Network, as well as Sportsman Channel (Canada) and MOTV, the world's leading subscription streaming platform created for outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts. The Group also consists of numerous established publishing assets: 15 outdoor magazines including Guns & Ammo, Game & Fish, Petersen's HUNTING, In-Fisherman and 20 top websites, including OutdoorChannelPlus.com. Additionally, Outdoor Sportsman Group includes television production operations Winnercomm. For more information, visit www.outdoorsg.com.

