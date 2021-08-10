Outdoor-inspired clothing brand Nice as Heck™ releases limited summer collection bringing practical functionality to versatile, everyday wear

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nice as Heck™, a lifestyle clothing brand inspired by boardsports and the outdoors, launched a new, limited release collection rooted in sustainable initiatives that combines versatile designs with practical, functional elements.

The limited-release collection, "Booyah," includes multifunctional and durable pieces that seamlessly transition from the street to the outdoors. Innovative functional elements include t-shirts with a hidden microfiber cloth for wiping lenses, hidden pockets for valuables, adjustability features, and reinforced seams. Prices for the collection range from $30-$64 and can be viewed here .

"The launch of 'Booyah' is a continuation in our strive to combine innovative functional elements with clothes that adapt to a variety of environments, something all our customers have voiced about what they want to see in clothing," said Cam Daly, Co-Founder. Adding to that, "Booyah is an expression of joy in which we hope everyone who wears our clothes can feel and experience."

The collection includes two t-shirts paying homage to Marilyn Monroe, a Hawaiian-inspired puff print graphic t-shirt, two styles of graphic nylon shorts with adjustable belt, four unstructured hats with adjustable nylon strap, and an embroidered hoodie with flower patches placed throughout.

Nice as Heck™ has partnered with One Tree Planted to plant one tree for every order placed. The company also has pledged participation in a variety of other sustainability and social justice initiatives like donating a portion of product sales to environmental and social justice organizations, eliminating its use of plastic packaging, and using their platform to educate and inform. The company is also a proud member of One Percent for the Planet, and has used this organization to network and collaborate with other purpose-driven companies.

About Nice as Heck™

Nice as Heck™ was founded in 2015 by three friends in Chicago. Frustrated by the fashion industry, they set out to create clothing that would hold up to their favorite activities without sacrificing style. Since then, they've built a brand based on inspiring initiatives, activity, and clothing with innovative functional features while promoting sustainability and ethical values in the apparel industry. Join the ride at https://www.niceasheck.com/ .

