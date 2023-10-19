Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets Market size to grow by USD 1.09 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like American Outdoor Cabinets LLC, Brown Jordan Co. & Bull Outdoor Products Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The outdoor kitchen cabinets market is estimated to grow by USD 1.09 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.91%. The outdoor kitchen cabinets market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer outdoor kitchen cabinets market are American Outdoor Cabinets LLC, Brown Jordan Co., Bull Outdoor Products Inc., Coyote Outdoor Living Inc., Danver Stainless Outdoor Kitchens, Electrolux AB, Grillnetics Outdoor Cabinetry, Ideal Cabinetry LLC, JW Outdoor Cabinets, Koch Industries Inc., Naturekast Products Inc., NewAge Products Inc., Premier Custom Built Inc., Schrapper Fine Cabinetry Inc., Stoll Industries Inc., The Middleby Corp., Trex Co. Inc., TuClad Outdoor Kitchens, Ultimate Outdoor Cabinets, and Werever Products Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

American Outdoor Cabinets LLC- The company offers outdoor kitchen cabinets such as Trash Pullout Cabinet with Top Drawer, Full Height Cabinet 1-Door, Drawer Cabinet 1-Door, and Three Drawer Cabinet.

The company offers outdoor kitchen cabinets such as Trash Pullout Cabinet with Top Drawer, Full Height Cabinet 1-Door, Drawer Cabinet 1-Door, and Three Drawer Cabinet. Brown Jordan Co. - The company offers outdoor kitchen cabinets such as Drawer and Door Grill Cabinets, Warming Drawer Grill Cabinets, Full Height Door Base Cabinets, Sink Base Cabinets, and Multi-Drawer Base Cabinets.

The company offers outdoor kitchen cabinets such as Drawer and Door Grill Cabinets, Warming Drawer Grill Cabinets, Full Height Door Base Cabinets, Sink Base Cabinets, and Multi-Drawer Base Cabinets. Bull Outdoor Products Inc. - The company offers outdoor kitchen cabinets such as gas grills, stainless steel, sinks, refrigerators, countertops, and electrical outlets.

The company offers outdoor kitchen cabinets such as gas grills, stainless steel, sinks, refrigerators, countertops, and electrical outlets. For details on companies and their offerings – Download Free Sample before buying

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. US, Canada , and Mexico are the key contributors to the market in the region. The commercial real estate and leasing sector in North America has seen significant growth. Furthermore, with the increasing number of commercial establishments and restaurants, the demand for outdoor dining tables and chairs in this area is also increasing. Some other factors driving the demand for the North American outdoor kitchen cabinets market are increasing urbanization, increasing employment rates, and increasing income levels. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Growing residential and commercial construction market

Growing residential and commercial construction market Key Trend - Growth in demand for outdoor kitchen cabinets among millennials

- Growth in demand for outdoor kitchen cabinets among millennials Major Challenges - The unstable prices of raw materials

Market Segmentation

By Material, the market is classified into stainless steel, wood, masonry, and others. The stainless steel segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Steel is the most commonly used metal to produce outdoor kitchen cabinets. Stainless steel is also one of the preferred materials for patio kitchen cabinets due to its architectural versatility. In addition to anti-corrosion, powder coating technology allows the use of a variety of aesthetic methods. The natural properties of steel combine well with the design of outdoor kitchen equipment, giving the space elegance and modernity. In addition, due to its durability, low maintenance, heat and stain resistance, affordable price, and resistance to chipping and cracking, stainless steel for manufacturing outdoor kitchen cabinets is very popular. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

The furniture market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.11% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 130.4 billion.

The online furniture market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.73% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 139.97 billion.

Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.91% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and the UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Material

7 Market Segmentation by End-User

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio