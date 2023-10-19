Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets Market size to grow by USD 1.09 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like American Outdoor Cabinets LLC, Brown Jordan Co. & Bull Outdoor Products Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The outdoor kitchen cabinets market is estimated to grow by USD 1.09 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.91%. The outdoor kitchen cabinets market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer outdoor kitchen cabinets market are American Outdoor Cabinets LLC, Brown Jordan Co., Bull Outdoor Products Inc., Coyote Outdoor Living Inc., Danver Stainless Outdoor Kitchens, Electrolux AB, Grillnetics Outdoor Cabinetry, Ideal Cabinetry LLC, JW Outdoor Cabinets, Koch Industries Inc., Naturekast Products Inc., NewAge Products Inc., Premier Custom Built Inc., Schrapper Fine Cabinetry Inc., Stoll Industries Inc., The Middleby Corp., Trex Co. Inc., TuClad Outdoor Kitchens, Ultimate Outdoor Cabinets, and Werever Products Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets Market 2023-2027
Company Offering:

  • American Outdoor Cabinets LLC- The company offers outdoor kitchen cabinets such as Trash Pullout Cabinet with Top Drawer, Full Height Cabinet 1-Door, Drawer Cabinet 1-Door, and Three Drawer Cabinet.
  • Brown Jordan Co. - The company offers outdoor kitchen cabinets such as Drawer and Door Grill Cabinets, Warming Drawer Grill Cabinets, Full Height Door Base Cabinets, Sink Base Cabinets, and Multi-Drawer Base Cabinets.
  • Bull Outdoor Products Inc. - The company offers outdoor kitchen cabinets such as gas grills, stainless steel, sinks, refrigerators, countertops, and electrical outlets.
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. 

  • North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. US, Canada, and Mexico are the key contributors to the market in the region. The commercial real estate and leasing sector in North America has seen significant growth. Furthermore, with the increasing number of commercial establishments and restaurants, the demand for outdoor dining tables and chairs in this area is also increasing. Some other factors driving the demand for the North American outdoor kitchen cabinets market are increasing urbanization, increasing employment rates, and increasing income levels. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. 

  • Impactful driver- Growing residential and commercial construction market
  • Key Trend - Growth in demand for outdoor kitchen cabinets among millennials
  • Major Challenges - The unstable prices of raw materials

 Market Segmentation

  • By Material, the market is classified into stainless steel, wood, masonry, and others. The stainless steel segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Steel is the most commonly used metal to produce outdoor kitchen cabinets. Stainless steel is also one of the preferred materials for patio kitchen cabinets due to its architectural versatility. In addition to anti-corrosion, powder coating technology allows the use of a  variety of aesthetic methods. The natural properties of steel combine well with the design of outdoor kitchen equipment, giving the space elegance and modernity. In addition, due to its durability, low maintenance, heat and stain resistance, affordable price, and resistance to chipping and cracking, stainless steel for manufacturing outdoor kitchen cabinets is very popular. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. 

Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.91%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.11

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and the UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Material

7 Market Segmentation by End-User

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

