Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets Market to Grow by USD 1.70 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Rising Online Sales of Outdoor Furniture, with AI Powering Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global outdoor kitchen cabinets market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.70 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.01% during the forecast period. Growing sales of outdoor furniture products online is driving market growth, with a trend towards rise in adoption of eco-friendly outdoor kitchen cabinets. However, unstable prices of raw materials poses a challenge. Key market players include American Outdoor Cabinets LLC, Brown Jordan Co., Bull Outdoor Products Inc., Coyote Outdoor Living Inc., Danver Stainless Outdoor Kitchens, Electrolux AB, Grillnetics Outdoor Cabinetry, Ideal Cabinetry LLC, JW Outdoor Cabinets, Naturekast Products Inc., NewAge Products Inc., Premier Custom Built Inc., Schrapper Fine Cabinetry Inc., Stoll Industries Inc., The Middleby Corp., Trex Co. Inc., TuClad Outdoor Kitchens, Ultimate Outdoor Cabinets, Werever Products Inc., and Wolf Steel LTD..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets Market 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.01% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled American Outdoor Cabinets LLC, Brown Jordan Co., Bull Outdoor Products Inc., Coyote Outdoor Living Inc., Danver Stainless Outdoor Kitchens, Electrolux AB, Grillnetics Outdoor Cabinetry, Ideal Cabinetry LLC, JW Outdoor Cabinets, Naturekast Products Inc., NewAge Products Inc., Premier Custom Built Inc., Schrapper Fine Cabinetry Inc., Stoll Industries Inc., The Middleby Corp., Trex Co. Inc., TuClad Outdoor Kitchens, Ultimate Outdoor Cabinets, Werever Products Inc., and Wolf Steel LTD.

Market Driver

The outdoor kitchen cabinets market is witnessing a rise in demand for eco-friendly alternatives. Deforestation concerns and health risks from toxic finishes are driving manufacturers to use sustainable materials like Moso bamboo and renewable resources such as stainless steel. These materials offer durability and enhanced aesthetic appeal, making them preferred choices for outdoor furniture. The trend toward eco-friendly kitchen cabinets is expected to continue, contributing to market growth during the forecast period.

The Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets market is experiencing significant growth, with materials like stainless steel and concrete becoming popular choices. Wooden cabinets are also in demand, especially those made from luxurious materials like mahogany and cherry. Cabinets with modern designs and features, such as built-in barbecues and sinks, are trending. The use of outdoor lighting and the integration of smart technology are also becoming essential features. The market for outdoor kitchen cabinets is expanding, with manufacturers offering a wide range of customizable options to cater to various consumer preferences. The market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing popularity of outdoor living spaces.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The outdoor kitchen cabinets market faces significant challenges due to rising raw material costs. Prices of wood, steel, textiles, plastics, cartons, chipboard, timber, polish chemicals, color paints, and hardware have increased. Wood particleboard costs due to input and transportation volatility and decreased production capacities. Vendors must choose between accepting high raw material prices or selling at higher prices, risking customer loss. These factors negatively impact market profitability and growth during the forecast period.

The Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets market faces several challenges. Outdoor cabinets require unique materials for weather resistance, such as stainless steel or synthetic materials. These materials can be more expensive than indoor cabinetry. Another challenge is ensuring proper insulation to maintain food temperature and prevent spoilage. Additionally, the design of outdoor cabinets must account for exposure to the elements, including UV rays and moisture. Furthermore, the installation process can be complex due to the need for proper ventilation and electrical connections. Lastly, the cost of outdoor kitchen cabinets can be a barrier for some consumers, as they are typically more expensive than indoor cabinets. However, the growing trend towards outdoor living spaces is driving demand for these products.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This outdoor kitchen cabinets market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Material 1.1 Stainless steel

1.2 Wood

1.3 Masonry and others End-user 2.1 Residential

2.2 Commercial Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Stainless steel- The outdoor kitchen cabinets market experiences significant growth due to the widespread use of stainless steel in manufacturing. Its architectural flexibility, durability, and resistance to corrosion, heat, stains, and chipping make it an ideal choice. Powder coating technology further enhances its appeal by enabling various aesthetic treatments, including solid hues, patterns, and wood imitation. These factors contribute to the market's expansion during the forecast period.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets market encompasses a wide range of offerings, primarily constructed from raw materials such as Stainless Steel, Wood, Masonry, and Polymer. These cabinets cater to various amenities in entertainment spaces, including built-in kitchens, pizza ovens, and Outdoor Kitchens. Explorers and enthusiasts seek these solutions for barbequing and outdoor cooking, enabling slow roasting and the application of unique sauces. Wood chips are often used as fuel for these cooking experiences. The materials used not only provide Shelf space for Meals and drinks but also contribute to a luxurious experience and aesthetic value. E-commerce platforms facilitate the purchase of these cabinets from Contractors, ensuring convenience and accessibility for consumers.

Market Research Overview

The Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets market encompasses a wide range of products designed for enhancing the functionality and aesthetics of outdoor living spaces. These cabinets are made from various materials such as stainless steel, concrete, and stone, catering to diverse preferences and climatic conditions. The market witnesses a significant trend towards modern and sleek designs, integrating advanced features like built-in refrigerators, grills, and sinks. The use of innovative materials like polymer and composite enhances the durability and resistance to weather elements. The market also observes a growing demand for customized and modular designs, offering flexibility and convenience to homeowners. Overall, the Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets market is a thriving sector, driven by the increasing popularity of outdoor living and the desire for functional and stylish outdoor spaces.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Material

Stainless Steel



Wood



Masonry And Others

End-user

Residential



Commercial

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio