Outdoor landscape lighting market: Growth opportunities led by Acuity Brands Inc, ALLIANCE Outdoor Lighting, Cast Lighting - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The outdoor landscape lighting market size is forecast to increase by USD 704.78 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing demand for LED lighting for different applications, increasing awareness of the benefits of using high-quality and energy-efficient lighting devices, and strong government support for the lighting industry.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global outdoor landscape lighting market as a part of the global electrical components and equipment market within the global electrical equipment market. The parent market, the global electrical components, and the equipment market cover companies engaged in the manufacturing of electric cables and wires, electrical components, and electrical equipment.

The market is segmented by application (ATG and underwater), source (LED and traditional), end-user (commercial and residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by application (ATG and underwater)

ATG: The market share growth by the ATG segment will be significant during the forecast period. ATG lights are available in a variety of designs, including floodlights, landscape lights, motion sensor lights, spotlights, lanterns, moonlights, spread lights, wall lights, and deck or step lights. Energy from the sun and low voltage are used to power these lights. Vendors like Cree offer advanced outdoor lighting products, including path lights, step lights, and spotlights. In order to achieve great flexibility and improve installation simplicity, the company creates fixtures from the ground up. Vendors in this market segment are anticipated to embrace LED technology at a moderate rate due to the fact that LED has a long lifespan and is energy-efficient. These factors will improve the market share of this segment during the forecast period.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Acuity Brands Inc., ALLIANCE Outdoor Lighting, Cast Lighting, Cree Lighting, GE CURRENT A DAINTREE COMPANY, Halco Lighting Technologies LLC, Hubbell Inc., Kichler Lighting LLC, Landscape Forms, LSI Industries Inc, Modern Lighting by Lumens Light and Living, Orbit Lightings, OSRAM GmbH, Oversea Lighting and Electric (M) Sdn. Bhd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Signify NV, VOLT Lighting, WAC Lighting, Wipro Lighting, and Eaton Corp. Plc

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

What are the key data covered in this outdoor landscape lighting market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the outdoor landscape lighting market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the outdoor landscape lighting market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the outdoor landscape lighting market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of outdoor landscape lighting market vendors

Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 177 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 704.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.4 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acuity Brands Inc., ALLIANCE Outdoor Lighting, Cast Lighting, Cree Lighting, GE CURRENT A DAINTREE COMPANY, Halco Lighting Technologies LLC, Hubbell Inc., Kichler Lighting LLC, Landscape Forms, LSI Industries Inc, Modern Lighting by Lumens Light and Living, Orbit Lightings, OSRAM GmbH, Oversea Lighting and Electric (M) Sdn. Bhd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Signify NV, VOLT Lighting, WAC Lighting, Wipro Lighting, and Eaton Corp. Plc Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

