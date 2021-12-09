Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% by 2026|Evolving Opportunities with Acuity Brands Inc. & ALLIANCE Outdoor Lighting |17000+ Technavio Reports

The outdoor landscape lighting market in North America covers the following areas:

The report on the outdoor landscape lighting market in North America provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The market is driven by the growing demand for LED lighting for different applications. However, the factors such as the poor performance of LED lighting products at high temperatures may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

The Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market In North America is segmented by End-user (commercial and residential) and Geography (US and Rest of North America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The outdoor landscape lighting market share growth in North America by the commercial segment will be significant for revenue generation. The expanding corporate spaces across North America will continue to be a significant revenue contributor to and driver of this market segment. Vendors of LED lighting will also record increased market penetration, owing to the rising adoption of LEDs for outdoor space applications due to their energy efficiency.

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the outdoor landscape lighting market size in North America and actionable market insights on each segment.

Companies Mentioned

The outdoor landscape lighting market in North America is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Acuity Brands Inc.

ALLIANCE Outdoor Lighting

Amp Lighting

Eaton Corp. Plc

General Electric Co.

Halco Lighting Technologies LLC

Hubbell Inc.

IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC.

Kichler Lighting LLC

LEDiL

Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market In North America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.22% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 147.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.69 Regional analysis US and Rest of North America Performing market contribution US at 74% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acuity Brands Inc., ALLIANCE Outdoor Lighting, Amp Lighting, Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co., Halco Lighting Technologies LLC, Hubbell Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC., Kichler Lighting LLC, and LEDiL Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

SOURCE Technavio