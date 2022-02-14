Outdoor LED Market In India to Register USD 267.08 mn growth |Technavio

Outdoor LED Market In India 2022-2026: Key players and Their Offerings

Bajaj Electricals Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of outdoor LED lights such as street and road lighting, area and yard lighting, among others.

ERCO GmbH - The company offers a wide range of outdoor LED lights such as projectors, floodlights, and wallwashers.

Eveready Industries India Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of outdoor LED lights such as floodlights, street lights, among others.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Outdoor LED Market In India 2022-2026: Segmentation

By distribution channel, the outdoor LED market in India has been segmented into billboards, video walls, perimeter LED boards, LED matrix board, and others. The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Outdoor LED product is mainly sold through offline distribution channels, which include different retail formats such as specialty stores, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and departmental stores. Consumers prefer buying outdoor LED products from retail stores, which offer a wide range of products and provide the required support and information through customer service. Distribution channel

By application, the outdoor LED market in India has been segmented into billboards, video walls, perimeter LED boards, LED matrix boards, and others. The billboards segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Billboards are outdoor advertising structures that present large advertisements to passing pedestrians and drivers. Typically, brands use billboards to build their brand image or to push for their new products. LED billboards are like huge televisions that play moving ads. The billboards are used for advertising many objects at the same time, such as the same billboard can be used for advertising movies, new product launches, and government initiatives which is an advantage over traditional billboards.

For more insights into the contribution of each segment of the outdoor LED market in India, View Our Free Sample Report Now

Outdoor LED Market In India 2022-2026: Driver

One of the key drivers supporting the outdoor LED market growth in India is the growing demand for LED lighting for different applications. Manufacturers of lighting products have started focusing on energy-efficient and environment-friendly lighting solutions because of the rising awareness about green technology and the lowering prices of LEDs. The continuous decrease in the average selling price (ASP) of LED products is expected to have a positive impact on their penetration and market size in the residential as well as commercial sectors. In addition, the outdoor LED market in India has a large number of LED product manufacturers such as Havells India Ltd, SH Group, Inc, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the outdoor LED market in India during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

Power Battery Management System Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smart Sensor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Outdoor LED Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.71% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 267.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.07 Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bajaj Electricals Ltd., ERCO GmbH, Eveready Industries India Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Orient Electric Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Surya Roshni Ltd., Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06: Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Electrical Components and Equipment Market

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Aftermarket and service

2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 11: India - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: India market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 20: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Application

5.3 Billboards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Billboards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Billboards - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Video walls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Video walls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Video walls - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Perimeter LED boards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Perimeter LED boards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Perimeter LED boards - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 LED matrix board - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: LED matrix board - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: LED matrix board - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 33: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 34: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 40: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing demand for LED lighting for different applications

8.1.2 Favorable environment policy and governmental support

8.1.3 Increased demand for energy-efficient lighting systems

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Threats associated with counterfeit products

8.2.2 High initial investment

8.2.3 Growing popularity of digital marketing

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Introduction of intelligent lighting

8.3.2 Growing e-commerce market

8.3.3 Use of AI with outdoor advertising

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Vendor Disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive landscape

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Exhibit 47: Bajaj Electricals Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 48: Bajaj Electricals Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 49: Bajaj Electricals Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 50: Bajaj Electricals Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 ERCO GmbH

Exhibit 51: ERCO GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 52: ERCO GmbH - Product and service

Exhibit 53: ERCO GmbH - Key offerings

10.5 Eveready Industries India Ltd.

Exhibit 54: Eveready Industries India Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 55: Eveready Industries India Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 56: Eveready Industries India Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 57: Eveready Industries India Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Havells India Ltd.

Exhibit 58: Havells India Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 59: Havells India Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 60: Havells India Ltd. – Key news

Exhibit 61: Havells India Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 62: Havells India Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 63: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview

Exhibit 64: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments

Exhibit 65: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key News

Exhibit 66: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings

Exhibit 67: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.8 Orient Electric Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Orient Electric Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 69: Orient Electric Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: Orient Electric Ltd. – Key news

Exhibit 71: Orient Electric Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: Orient Electric Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 73: Panasonic Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 74: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 75: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 76: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Surya Roshni Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Surya Roshni Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 78: Surya Roshni Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 79: Surya Roshni Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 80: Surya Roshni Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 81: Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 82: Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 83: Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Wipro Ltd.

Exhibit 84: Wipro Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 85: Wipro Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 86: Wipro Ltd. – Key news

Exhibit 87: Wipro Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 88: Wipro Ltd. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology

Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 92: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio