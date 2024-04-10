Outdoor Life Partners with Blackbird Products Group to Produce Custom Line of Knives

The product line features 12 unique products for every type of outdoor excursion

MIAMI, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor Life is proud to announce its new partnership with Blackbird Products Group to produce a custom line of outdoor knives. Featuring fixed and folding knives as well as field tools, these knives have been specifically designed for Outdoor Life's readers and followers.

Outdoor Life Summit Lock Back Folding Knives

Established in 1898, Outdoor Life is one of the most celebrated outdoor brands in America. Its editorial team is dedicated to covering tips, tactics, and news field sports enthusiasts need to be successful alongside features of adventures in the field. Outdoor Life's custom line features eight knife designs and four unique field tools, including a lunchbox set and a utility axe. All products are now available for purchase at olknives.com .

"It's exciting that our readers will now have the chance to carry Outdoor Life around with them in the field," said Alex Robinson, Outdoor Life editor-in-chief. "This collection has a little something for everyone, from folks looking for a hard-working pocket knife to those who love the idea of an heirloom knife with one of our old magazine cover illustrations printed on it."

"We're thrilled to partner with the entire Outdoor Life team," said Ryan Jehle, Blackbird Products Chief Operating Officer. Their extensive and storied history provided us with the design inspiration for our launch items and future offerings. Outdoor Life's unique connection with outdoorsmen and women is the foundation that enables us to bring our quality knives and tools to their loyal audience."

More information can be found at outdoorlife.com and olknives.com .

About Outdoor Life

Outdoor Life has defined and celebrated the best of America's outdoor heritage since 1898. Its expert team works from across the United States to provide readers with regional expertise and on-the-ground reporting, plus adventures from the back forty to the backcountry. The brand offers expert tips and tactics, honest gear reviews, critical conservation coverage, and deeply-reported adventure stories. Our team strives to bring its enthusiastic audience authentic, engaging content across all its channels to explore the good, the bad, and the ugly behind every story. Outdoor Life is part of Recurrent , a digital media company with over 15 enthusiast brands.

About Blackbird Products Group, LLC

Blackbird Products Group, LLC represents a variety of segments of the outdoor industry. Blackbird Products Group, LLC has a large portfolio of well-recognized brands that provide consumers with a broad range of high-quality products for all outdoor activities. For more information visit blackbirdproducts.com .

SOURCE Recurrent Ventures