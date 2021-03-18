Outdoor Lighting Sales Boosted by Outdoor Living Boom During COVID-19 Pandemic

CLEVELAND, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In contrast to the much larger commercial market, which experienced a decline due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the residential market for outdoor lighting fixtures grew at a healthy pace in 2020, boosted by a spike in homeowner interest in outdoor living.

Investment in outdoor entertaining areas increased during the pandemic, as many homeowners sought to make their homes a more appealing place, particularly as the closure of restaurants, bars, and more limited options for entertainment outside the home.

In order to create outdoor areas more suitable for cooking and entertaining, many homeowners installed more extensive and higher-end lighting fixtures – especially area lighting and floodlights.

More homeowners will use smart outdoor lighting, which can be controlled remotely via app but also can be activated via motion sensor.

Large Nonbuilding Market for Outdoor Lighting Records Strong 2020 Gains Despite Pandemic

Demand for outdoor lighting fixtures used for roadways, bridges, and utilities also recorded strong gains in 2020 despite the pandemic. Many projects to install or replace existing streetlights and other products in this market were planned prior to the pandemic and would not or could not be cancelled.

Outdoor Lighting Demand to Rise 4.7% Annually Through 2024

The US market for outdoor lighting is forecast to total $5.5 billion in 2024. Among the key drivers of growth will be:

the rising use of high-end outdoor fixtures for commercial buildings

efforts to upgrade existing outdoor fixtures in the nonbuilding market with energy-efficient fixtures

increased interest in outdoor living among homeowners

Outdoor Lighting is now available from the Freedonia Group. This study analyzes US market for general purpose outdoor lighting fixtures. Historical data for 2009, 2014, and 2019 and forecasts for 2024 and 2029 are provided for lighting fixture demand at the manufacturer's level in current dollars (which are not adjusted to account for inflation).

Demand is broken out by product:

area lighting (site, large area, building-mounted)

floodlighting

outdoor PAR lampholders

roadway lighting

other outdoor lighting (e.g., spotlighting, non-roadway high-mast lighting)

In addition, demand is discussed in terms of light source:

LED (lamps and LED-integrated fixtures

high-intensity discharge (HID) lighting

incandescent, halogen, and other lighting

Finally, demand is also segmented by market:

residential buildings

commercial buildings

roadway, bridges, and utilities

