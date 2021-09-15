Outdoor Living Structure Market Size Worth $2.9 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global outdoor living structure market is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028. Growing trend of utilizing the garden areas or, backyards to extend the building structures into dining areas, working spaces, grill areas are expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings:

The pavilions/gazebo segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period owing to the structure having its own flooring and partly closed sides, thus improving placement and application options.

Furthermore, increasing use of the product for adding aesthetics near mini bars near pools, fireplace-based gatherings, and entertainment zones is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 43.4% in 2020. This is attributed to the growing popularity of the concept of 'outdoor living' among consumers as it offers relaxation, leisure time to spend with family and friends, and a way to get connected to nature.

The European outdoor living structure market is driven by key factors such as demand for improved and luxurious lifestyle, increasing per capita income, presence of developed economies and rising investments in residential constructions and landscaping projects.

Several companies are offering app-based AI solutions for customers to update their preferences regarding the design of structures, materials to be used, tiles colors& designs, and size of structures as per the desired applications. For instance, Absolute Outdoor Living offers a StruXure Outdoor app, which is controlled by its partner, Somfy Systems Inc.

As per a survey published by the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) for 2020-21, the adoption of outdoor living projects interest has grown by about 65% in the U.S. in comparison to the past few years. Furthermore, the demand for outdoor kitchen setups is expected to be highest, followed by patios and decks, and screened porches & three season rooms.

The stay-at-home restrictions imposed by governments across several countries amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to create new growth opportunities for the market. Companies offering perpetual work from home opportunity to employees has enabled homeowners to renovate their existing spaces into office spaces, mini gaming zones, grilling spaces, mini-gymnasiums, and yoga spaces.

The market is 100% customer-driven, i.e., these structures are built as per the specifications provided by the customers. In addition, the raw materials are also selected as per consumer preferences. This has led to market domination by local players confined to specific regions, however, companies including Absolute Outdoor Living, Corradi, Outdoor World are improving market penetration via contractors, and architects.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Advanced Interior Materials Industry:

Retractable Awnings Market – The global retractable awnings market size was valued at USD 3.01 billion in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The global retractable awnings market size was valued at in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Building & Construction Plastics Market – The global building & construction plastics market size was valued at USD 102.23 billion in 2017. It is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

The global building & construction plastics market size was valued at in 2017. It is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025. Steel Market–The global steel market size was valued at USD 807 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2017 to 2025.

