Outdoor Master Signs Rising Snowboarding Star Noah Vicktor as Brand Ambassador

DUARTE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor Master, a prominent outdoor gear brand, has recently signed Noah Vicktor , the dynamic 21-year-old snowboarding sensation, to its team of brand ambassadors.

Noah Vicktor is wearing Outdoor Master’s snow goggles.

Vicktor's journey began at an early age, when he fell in love with skiing and snowboarding amidst the breathtaking mountains of his hometown in Germany. Despite his youth, Vicktor boasts an impressive track record, with multiple top-10 finishes at the World Cup and in prestigious championships. In the 2024 Laax Open Snowboarding Slopestyle Men held last month, Vicktor achieved a solid 9th place finish in fierce competition, showcasing his skill and determination.

His distinctive style and fearless approach on the slopes resonate strongly with Outdoor Master's brand values. As a long-standing advocate and user of the brand's top-notch snow goggles and helmets, he has joined Outdoor Master's team of brand athletes for the third consecutive year.

"Being a part of the Outdoor Master family means being a part of a truly amazing brand, and I love to represent all over the world," says Vicktor.

Outdoor Master's decision to enlist Vicktor as a brand ambassador underscores the company's commitment to partnering with exceptional talent who embody the spirit of adventure and excellence. The brand has also partnered with a list of athletes, including Nicola Liviero, an Italian snowboarder of the Italian National Team since 2014 and the European Big Air Champion in 2022.

"We are thrilled to welcome Noah Vicktor to the Outdoor Master family," says a spokesperson for Outdoor Master. "Noah's passion for snowboarding and his dedication to pushing boundaries align perfectly with our values. We look forward to continuing supporting him as he continues to inspire and excite audiences around the globe."

Renowned for their high-quality snow goggles and helmets, including the latest offering of Falcon Lens by ZEISS Snow Goggles , Outdoor Master is an official supplier to the US Ski Team, providing unparalleled clarity, comfort, and style in every adventure.

About Outdoor Master

Established with a profound love for the outdoors, Outdoor Master® prides itself on making outdoor sporting activities accessible to all. As an official supplier to the US Ski Team , it originated from a vision to eliminate the barriers of expensive high-tech ski goggles and has evolved into a premier brand committed to crafting versatile, affordable, and environmentally friendly gear for skiing, cycling, and stand-up paddleboarding. #DoWhatYouBelieve with Outdoor Master.

For more information about Outdoor Master's brand story and premium gear, visit www.outdoormaster.com .

SOURCE Outdoor Master