Outdoor Options Launches New Website to Enhance Customer Experience

Outdoor Options' new site offers improved navigation, expanded product insights, and a user-friendly experience for customers exploring portable building options.

EATONTON, Ga., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor Options, a sheds and metal buildings company based in Central Georgia, has launched a new website. The redesigned platform features a more modern look, improved functionality, and a more seamless customer experience when searching for quality outdoor structures.

Garden Shed from Outdoor Options Outdoor Options Green and White Garden Shed

The new website highlights Outdoor Options' full range of portable buildings and customization tools, making the buying process simple and engaging. Visitors can easily browse in-stock sheds and metal buildings, or use the interactive 3D builder to design custom buildings by size and style. Outdoor Options also offers flexible financing options, allowing customers to compare choices to meet their needs. Anthony Mitchell, President of Outodoor Options shared,

"the new site is set to make it as simple as possible to get customers the information they need about the products we offer. We have a ton of options available and want to make it easy to find what they are looking for without making it confusing. We are hoping that making these changes will allow customers to shop online."

Outdoor Options has also expanded across Georgia, offering free delivery within a 75-mile radius of Eatonton. These new features ensure customers feel confident browsing, purchasing, and communicating directly with Outdoor Options experts online. Mitchell states,

"The new site helps fulfill our mission to serve customers with quality storage solutions, even if they aren't close enough to come see us in person. We have great options for high-quality storage buildings and carports, and love to help customers find the right one for them."

As Outdoor Options expands, the company remains committed to offering high-quality outdoor structures and responsive customer support. The new website demonstrates Outdoor Options' focus, providing customers with user-friendly tools.

To learn more about Outdoor Options, or to shop their sheds and metal buildings, visit their new website or contact them directly.

About Outdoor Options

Outdoor Options, based in Eatonton, Georgia, has provided durable, customizable sheds, carports, and metal buildings for homeowners and businesses since 2012. With over a decade of experience, Outdoor Options is dedicated to producing quality structures and to helping every customer find the ideal structure.

Contact:

Outdoor Options

https://outdooroptions.com/

(478)746-0001

[email protected]

SOURCE Outdoor Options